e4m PR and Corp Comm to unveil 'Top 10 emerging PR agency' list
The nominees will be judged and evaluated on various parameters by an internal jury
exchange4media PR & Corp Comm is all set to announce its first-of-its-kind 'Top 10 Emerging PR Agency' list to recognise and honour budding PR agencies who have made their mark in the PR landscape and are inching their way to astounding success.
The nominees will be judged and evaluated by an internal jury on various parameters including years of existence, client base, leadership, market capital, and turnover.
The curated list will be a compilation of emerging PR agencies who have changed the dynamics of the industry through their work and vision.
The list of winners will be announced in June 2022.
Nominations to open soon.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Pr industry PR agencies PR and Corp Comm Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency