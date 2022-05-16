e4m PR and Corp Comm to unveil 'Top 10 emerging PR agency' list

exchange4media PR & Corp Comm is all set to announce its first-of-its-kind 'Top 10 Emerging PR Agency' list to recognise and honour budding PR agencies who have made their mark in the PR landscape and are inching their way to astounding success.

The nominees will be judged and evaluated by an internal jury on various parameters including years of existence, client base, leadership, market capital, and turnover.



The curated list will be a compilation of emerging PR agencies who have changed the dynamics of the industry through their work and vision.

The list of winners will be announced in June 2022.

Nominations to open soon.