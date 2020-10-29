Diageo onboards Shweta Purandare as Head, Corporate Brand & Communications, India

Earlier, Purandare served as Secretary General at The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) for a 6 years long tenure.

Former Secretary-General, ASCI, Shweta Purandare has joined Diageo as Head, Corporate Brand and Communications, India. According to a media report, Purandare will be reporting to Abanti Sankaranarayanan, Chief Strategy & Corporate Affairs Officer, Member - Executive Committee, Diageo, India.

She will be responsible for managing the internal and external communications for the brand.

Purandare brings over three decades of advertising, public relations and marketing and consulting experience. She has been associated with names like L’Oreal, Procter & Gamble, ASCI, Cipla and others in different leadership roles with experience in enhancing the organization’s reputation and visibility among key stakeholders.