Dhatri Bhatt named VP Marketing and Communications at Nykaa Fashion

Prior to joining Nykaa, Bhatt has worked with LVMH's House of Christian Dior leading client marketing and communication

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 25, 2021 11:01 AM
dhatri

Dhatri Bhatt has been appointed as Vice President Marketing and Communications, Nykaa Fashion.

Dhatri comes with over 18 years of experience in brand management, retail strategy, marketing, media relations, celebrity and influencer collaborations and event management.

Prior to joining Nykaa, she has worked with LVMH's House of Christian Dior leading client marketing and communications. She has also been instrumental in launching H&M and as Head of Communications, she led the strategic planning and execution for H&M’s India launch and multiple stores across the country with PR & media relations, store launches, celebrities and influencer collaboration and events. She has also worked previously with lifestyle brands such as La Senza and Swarovski

