Davidson PR & Communications bags PR Mandate for Kerala IT Parks

Davidson PR & Communications (DPC) has announced partnership with Kerala IT for Media and Public Relations Services for the span of January to December 2022. As part of the mandate DPC will be responsible for all the PR activities concerning the three parks Technopark-Trivandrum, Infopark-Kochi, Cyberpark-Calicut and associated satellite parks.

Speaking on the association, John M Thomas, CEO of Kerala State IT Parks said, Kerala IT has always been in the forefront in changing the face of IT sector in Kerala. With the support from Davidson PR & Communications we hope to enhance the visibility of the parks and pave the way for a transformative development of the sector.

“It is indeed an achievement and honour to work with one of the finest initiatives of the Government of Kerala. The team looks forward to positively impact the image of Kerala IT and work towards its mission to provide a world class ecosystem for IT companies, professionals, investors, developers and service providers,” says Richy D Alexander, CEO & Founder of Davidson PR & Communications.

