Crosshairs Communication bags PR mandate for Inveda

Crosshairs Communication, a Public Relations (PR) and Social Media agency, has bagged the PR mandate for Inveda, Natural Ayurveda.

Stuti Jalan, Founder of Crosshairs Communication, said, “We are elated to add one more brand in our portfolio, which infuses the age-old wisdom from the Vedas with the therapeutic and regenerative qualities intrinsic in natural extracts. We are happy to promote a brand that appreciates the beauty of nature and Vedas, offering ayurvedic skincare and beauty products for everyone. It also encourages our morale that we are on the right track, where we are committed to our work, offering our best services to our clients. We look forward to rewarding all the requirements of the brand and continue to offer our best services to them.”

Inveda is an ayurveda-based wellness brand

