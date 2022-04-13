Communication measurement & evaluation are rooted in integrity, transparency: Aseem Sood

The value of strategic communication is getting better recognised with each passing day as boards get more serious about image building and consumer perception. This phenomenon paired with the ever-growing demands for budget justification for business impact has made communication measurement an important job for every communication professional. Therefore, Impact Research and Management CEO Aseem Sood outlined four ideas to help the PR professionals in raising their measurement game for maximum impact, at the recently concluded virtual e4m IPRCCC event.

Following Principles

Sood said that it is very important for communication measurement professionals to follow certain principles and guidelines to streamline their work. He then shared the Barcelona Guidelines, originally drafted in 2010 at the AMEC meet and updated most recently in 2020, to help communication professionals.

The Barcelone Principles in its latest edition include:

Setting goals is an absolute prerequisite to communications planning, measurement, and evaluation Measurement and evaluation should identify outputs, outcomes, and potential impact Outcomes and impact should be identified for stakeholders, society, and the organization Communication measurement and evaluation should include both qualitative and quantitative analysis AVEs are not the value of communication Holistic communication measurement and evaluation includes all relevant online and offline channels Communication measurement and evaluation are rooted in integrity and transparency to drive learning and insights

Assess Where You Stand

The second tool that he shared was AMEC’s Meaurement Maturity Mapper (M3) that not only allows one to measure their campaign and benchmark it against other players but also shares immediate next steps as to what one can do to take their communication to the next level and how one can raise the maturity level of their communication management programme.

Follow IEF Planning Framework

Quite similar to the M3 tool, AMEC also offers an IEF framework that forces one to articulate and then prioritise various aspects of their communication programme. It asks the user to fill in seven different boxes, in order: objectives, inputs, activity, outputs, outtakes, outcomes, and impact to get suggestions for their strategies.

Use Latest Tools & Technologies

The final suggestion shared by Sood was the use of the latest technology and tools to measure the impact of a communication. He shared that AMEC is sharing integrated tools to help professionals to measure their communication.

