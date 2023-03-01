Chinmay Shah joins Welspun Enterprises Ltd. as Deputy General Manager – Corp Comm

To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.

The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Kainaz Daver, National PR Manager, DeBeers Forevermark. A self-driven communications professional with over 17 years of experience in Public Relations and Marketing, she has worked with noteworthy lifestyle brands and built relationships with key media professionals.

Excerpts from the interview:

Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

Elated! The past few years have been an uphill climb but I persisted. And winning this award feels like a validation of the hard work which led me on the path to success.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?

Growing up, I had a poster pasted on my wall with a picture of Dennis the Menace watering a plant that then turns into tree. It read… ‘A little progress everyday adds up to BIG results.’ Reading those words everyday as a child, made it a part of me as an adult and today the little sapling of work has resulted in this beautiful award, I am privileged to have received.

Moreover, I feel extremely fortunate to work with a global organisation whose leaders constantly motivate me to think creatively, providing me with the freedom to implement my ideas and trust me with my decisions. I owe a lot to my marketing director, Toranj Mehta, who has always supported me and driven my thoughts in the right direction. Our managing director, Sachin Jain who has always pushed me to do better than my best and our vice president, Amit Pratihari whose words ring in my ears every time I promptly complete a task, “this quality will take you far”. Having leaders who raise you up has driven me further on my journey.

A tree always has strong roots to help it grow. My family have been my roots and a huge inspiration for me to strive for more. Being a mom of two young sons, I want them to believe in themselves no matter what the world throws at them. This can only happen if I believed it myself. And with this conviction, I have tread on my path, aiming to give my best to both my work and my family. My parents, husband and sister have always supported and motivated me through all the tough times while celebrating even the small successes.

When you have a support like I have and belief in yourself, I feel that inspiration to be and do better follows.

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

When I began my career 16 years ago, PR was understood and practiced in a very different context than what it is today. Over the years, a gradual shift from print to digital was taking place. It felt like a jockey on a horse casually trotting along but seeing the finish line approaching, it galloped in speed to keep up with the changing world and that’s what the 2.5 years of the pandemic did to our industry.

Digital media overtook traditional print, most print went digital, influencers replaced page 3 socialites, media no longer wanted in person meetings and everyone preferred online interviews, calls and interactions.

Youtubers, Tiktokers, bloggers, podcasters, influencers of all genres, the world was our oyster of new avenues. PR agencies started offering 360-degree marketing plans, media houses moved more towards collaborations and veteran journalists became entrepreneurs starting their publishing journey.

This transition that took place in India post pandemic was the evolution that happened in the West a few years ago. As I see it, digital and social media will continue to grow as Web 3.0 enters opening the world of the Metaverse, NFTs and much more.

Creativity has taken forefront more than anything else and sharing a brands’ messaging through new avenues will be an interesting challenge as PR professionals.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?

Though everything seems to have changed. What will remain constant is that PR will continue to be about building meaningful relationships and narrating compelling stories. This will always hold true no matter the medium or tools used. Connecting with people, building their stories, and communicating it to the right audience will always be the central focus of our industry and we as professionals need to believe in ourselves and the power of the profession to continue on our path ahead.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?

“Choose a Job You Love, and You Will Never Have to Work a Day in Your Life.” - True story