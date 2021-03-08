Welspun celebrates this International Women’s Day with #LeapBeyond campaign

Welspun Foundation for Health & Knowledge, the Corporate Social Value arm of Welspun Group, celebrates this International Women’s Day with its #LeapBeyond campaign. Led by Welspun Super Sport Women program, the brand campaign aims to curate and share inspirational stories of female athletes who have overcome seemingly insurmountable hurdles on their path to success. And, it is this story of their unwavering courage that Welspun brings to the fore with the launch of its heart-warming digital film, because these women have #LeapBeyond.

Conceptualised by Meraki Sport & Entertainment Pvt Ltd. the #LeapBeyond campaign aims to inspire individuals who strive for greatness. The film features sportswomen who have achieved the impossible, including renowned Para-athete Manasi Joshi, Kashish Malik, pugilist Nikhat Zareen, emerging Para-athete Palak Kohli, sports-climbing champion Shivani Charak, among others. It is a stirring narration of these champions’ journeys - an amalgamation of the sense of drive, passion, resolve, joy, achievement, success and failure.

Speaking on the campaign’s launch, Dipali Goenka, CEO & Jt MD, Welspun India Limited, said, “An indomitable spirit, an unrelenting determination – these traits have led women ever onward, through generations, to challenge the status quo and conquer the barriers set in their way. It is this quintessential essence that we celebrate this International Women’s Day. We have always championed the cause of supporting and empowering Indian sportswomen, through our Super Sport Women program by supporting them across different life stages – grassroots, national & international levels. The #LeapBeyond campaign will celebrate inspirational success stories of sportswomen across India and through this we also aim to empower and encourage the next generation of sportswomen in all domains to leap beyond what holds them back.”

Furthermore, underlining its commitment to empowering women, #LeapBeyond will invite women from across India to apply for the scholarship programme launched by the Welspun Group as an extension of the Welspun Super Sport Women initiative. As part of the scholarship programmes, the company will evaluate the applications and offer scholarships to emerging female athletes, thus supporting them in their pursuit of dreams and ambitions. In doing so, Welspun aims to encourage the next wave of female sportspersons from the country to shine brighter and achieve the pinnacle in their chosen field – not just in India but also on a global stage.

