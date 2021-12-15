Cha-Chi bags integrated communications mandate for QuoDeck

Cha-Chi will manage brand communications, creative content, social media and digital marketing, with an advanced PR outlook to increase QuoDeck’s brand awareness and reach in India and abroad

Cha-Chi Communications Private Ltd.(Cha-Chi) has been named Social Media and PR Agency of Record for QuoDeck, a Mobile Learning platform, which uses gamification to generate interactivity and helps enterprises to engage their employees in a creative and interesting way. Cha-Chi will manage an integrated communications mandate comprising brand communications, creative content, social media and digital marketing, with an advanced PR outlook to increase QuoDeck’s brand awareness and reach in India and abroad.



Established in 2010 by avid gamers Kamalika Bhattacharya and Arijit Lahiri, the platform uses gamification principles to engage enterprise learners and provide data-based insights to improve learners’ experience.

Speaking on the announcement, Arijit Lahiri, Founder of QuoDeck, said, "When companies make work fun, they can improve both productivity and employee morale, and Gamification is a great way to make work fun. Gamification has immense potential to unlock new avenues of learning and growth for enterprises. We believe that our partnership with Cha-Chi will help communicate and bring spotlight on the potential of gamification that Quodeck offers to enterprises across all verticals.”

“Cha-Chi has vast experience in garnering media engagement and building meaningful relationships for brands, and we are excited to tap into their expertise in PR and strategic communications,” he added.

Quo-Deck is available in a DIY online version and the enterprise version that caters to large enterprises. The online version isused across 40 countries by more than 500 learning creators who are creating learning content in more than seven languages. The enterprise version is deployed at more than 50+ global companies like Unilever, Star India, eBay, SBI Life, Aditya Birla Group, Axis Bank, and more. The platform has more than 4.5 million+ learners to date, with 3,500 global creators.

Jagriti Motwani, CEO, and Co-founder, Cha-Chi Communications, said, "We are excited to join hands with QuoDeck. We look forward to supporting the company’s vision and building engaging content for the startup that can create buzz around the employee engagement platforms.”

Founded in 2018, Gurugram based Cha-Chi PR Communications is a one-stop solution for Public Relations, Digital Strategy, and Integrated Communications. With 150+ clients under one umbrella, the agency has achieved great heights by delivering successful campaigns for both Indian and International brands. Cha-Chi communication has been handling clients in all the sectors; D2C industry, Fintech industry, Food & Beverage, Retail, Gaming, Social Platforms, Consumer Brands, Health & Wellness, Beauty, Entertainment, Nonprofit, Travel & Hospitality, and more.

