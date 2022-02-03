Build positive work culture to motivate professionals: Udit Pathak, Media Mantra

As we know the popularity of podcasts has gone up in the recent few years. So, in order to keep up with the trend, exchange4media PR and Corporate Communications has ventured in this domain and is proud to introduce a new podcast series ''PR Leadership Podcast.' The series will have leaders and veterans from the public relation and communications industry, who will be talking about their work, contributions, visions, views, challenges, opportunities and share their take on the future of communications.

Today, in the first episode of the series, we speak to Udit Pathak, Director, Media Mantra, about his journey of transforming Media Mantra into one of the leading PR agencies, his visions, achievements, challenges, and opportunities, and initiatives he has taken.

Speaking about 9 years' successful journey of Media Mantra, Pathak said that his biggest learning as an entrepreneur was continue working is doing because not every day would be the same. There will be several moments when things will not go as per the plan. One has to have patience at that time and keep looking forward to achieve their targets.

Moving further in the conversation, Pathak talked about one of his ventures called Influsurf Communications is an organization which focuses on information technology. Therefore, Influsurf will be everything PR, but in PR, it will be about technology.

Concluding the session, Pathak emphasized on how motivation is not needed if a professional is aware of his/her duties and responsibilities. ‘If you have the right culture at an organization, people will always be motivated,’ Pathak added.

Please click below to listen to our podcast:

