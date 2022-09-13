Bioderma appoints PR Pundit as its communications partner in India

Bioderma, a dermatological brand by NAOS, has announced the appointment of PR Pundit as its communications partner in India. The mandate is aimed at driving corporate and consumer reputation programme for Bioderma and NAOS, further strengthening the market share in India.

Speaking on the appointment, Roshan Kunder - head marketing and ecommerce India at NAOS said, “We are excited to partner with PR Pundit. A key criteria in our decision of a suitable PR Partner was to seek a firm that shares our values. We are very happy to see how they have been able to pivot programmes to adapt to the current climate. We have found in them a great fit and are excited to welcome them to the Bioderma family. We look to fostering a collaborative business partnership based in our collective capabilities and knowledge to support our growth ambitions in this market.”

Noopur Sharma, partner director- Mumbai at PR Pundit said, “Seeking beyond the traditional, employing creativity and skilful storytelling to engage relevant stakeholders is what PR Pundit has been doing for the last 24 years. We are proud to add a renowned global skincare brand like Bioderma to our overall beauty & lifestyle portfolio. With our channel-agnostic approach we aim to strengthen awareness and reach for Bioderma and highlight its differentiators in the skincare industry.”

