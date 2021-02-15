Be frugal in activity, aggressive in action & sustainable in spending: Aman Gupta

IPRCCC: Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, boAt advised startups to accept challenges and adapt accordingly to sustain and flourish in a competitive market in a fireside chat session

Along with stellar panel discussions and keynote sessions, IPRCCC 2020 had a special session where Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor in Chief, BW BusinessWorld and Exchange4media had a fireside chat with Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, boAt.

Kicking off the conversation, Batra asked about the kind of innovations that boAt, as a company, has undertaken in order to stay relevant in the minds of the consumers. “Consumer needs and sentiments are the major focus areas of the organizations. We believe in ‘India ko Bass pasand hai’ sentiment with our sound being very friendly to the Indian listeners. boAt has been working in bringing innovations in alliance with its consumer base since its inception 5 years back.”

Moving on, talking about traits in a leader to run a startup, Gupta stressed on investing in brand building and employee engagement. According to him, a startup should not burn money but try to earn more with provided resources. “I advice my team at boAt be frugal in activity, aggressive in action and sustainable in spending”, added Gupta.

Putting spotlight on marketing interventions done by boAt, Gupta informed,” boAt is an aspirational consumer brand. We keep on adding products according to the needs and demands of our consumers. Our marketing/ advertising focuses on reaching out to our consumer base mostly through digital channels and television.”

To end the conversation, Gupta advised startups to always accept challenges and keep challenging yourselves. “Adapt and adopt continuously to remain relevant and exciting in the competitive market”.

