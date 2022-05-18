BCW India Group and Whitekettle Consulting launch CSP+

The new offering will help organizations in India lead with corporate social purpose

BCW India Group and WhiteKettle Consulting have announced the launch of CSP+, a new offering to help companies in India lead with purpose.

CSP+ will help organizations integrate their brand purpose into their DNA and deliver on it, including through management, impact measurement and stakeholder engagement to build stronger purpose-focused equity. This offering will leverage research, data analytics, creativity and innovation to deliver impact for clients across their stakeholder audiences.

“Organizations today need to create long-term values and profitability through engagement with all stakeholders,” said Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group. “Purpose helps align an organization’s values and strategy to a shared vision. With CSP+, we give our clients a framework to move people with their purpose and encourage them to think differently, feel deeply and act with urgency.”

“Purpose goes beyond the mandated two percent CSR spends,” said Rama Iyer, Founder, WhiteKettle. “It spans and unites all of the stakeholders of a company. The CSP+ framework supports organizations with strategies and interventions no matter where they are in their purpose journey, whether they are just starting out or looking to scale up their impact.”

