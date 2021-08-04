BASF promotes Bhavna Satyanarayan as Head of Communication Services, Asia Pacific

This is a step up from Satyanarayan’s earlier role at BASF. She has worked as Communications Head of Care Chemicals at Asia Pacific, BASF for two years

Bhavna Satyanarayan has been promoted as the Head of Communication Services, Asia Pacific, BASF. This is a step up from Satyanarayan’s earlier role at BASF. Earlier, she worked as Communications Head of Care Chemicals at Asia Pacific, BASF for two years.

Satyanarayan, along with her team, will be based in Kuala Lumpur. In her current role, she will be leading the Communications Services team in the Kuala Lumpur Hub, to deliver communications services and projects for the Asia Pacific region and all the legal entities in the region. She will also be building the capabilities, service portfolio and expertise of the team through ongoing talent development.

A team of 28 people, including Satyanarayan, will provide communications services to all locations in Asia Pacific and it will have language as well as content/skill experts who will alternate between working for a certain location at times and providing services location agnostically, depending on the demand for services.

An experienced, outcome-driven, communications professional, Satyanarayan has enjoyed working on both the agency and corporate side in India and overseas. She has been previously associated with Six Degrees PR, Genesis Burson Marsteller, Volvo Buses. Through her career, she amassed a breadth of experience in various facets including corporate reputation management, crisis management, internal, digital, change and leadership communications.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)