‘It's important for PR professionals to understand the larger goals of clients' strategy’

Harjiv Singh, founder and CEO, Gutenberg, talked about various initiatives taken by the company to ensure young PR pros stay motivated and productive, especially during challenging times

It is important for companies not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclining towards it in order to seek help.

These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.

Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Harjiv Singh, founder and CEO, Gutenberg, where he talked about several initiatives taken by Gutenberg in order to make young professionals stay motivated and productive, especially during trying times.

Excerpts:

The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?

The current generation of young professionals entering the PR industry brings a wealth of enthusiasm, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit. While they possess strong digital skills and a fresh perspective, there may be areas where they can further develop to become well-rounded PR practitioners.

At Gutenberg, we see this as an opportunity to nurture their talents and bridge any potential gaps through comprehensive training and mentorship programs. We focus on providing them with a deep understanding of PR practices, such as building strong relationships with journalists, crafting compelling narratives and navigating complex stakeholder landscapes. It's important for PR professionals to understand the larger goals of their clients' marketing communications strategy in the context of how PR can be an enabler to that. By combining their inherent creativity and entrepreneurial mindset with these foundational skills, we empower young professionals to thrive in the ever-evolving PR landscape.

Our commitment to continuous learning and professional development ensures that the young professionals we hire are equipped with the necessary tools to succeed and contribute meaningfully to the clients we serve.

Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?

At Gutenberg, we have implemented a comprehensive talent retention strategy. This includes providing competitive compensation structure at par with or above industry standards, performance-based incentives, opportunities for professional growth and advancement, and a positive work culture that values employee well-being. Additionally, we focus on fostering a sense of purpose and pride in our employees by offering meaningful and challenging projects that allow them to make a real impact.

We also have various initiatives in place to ensure our team stays motivated and productive, especially during challenging times:

Knowledge Sharing Sessions - We organise regular training sessions through internal specialists or external experts to keep employees updated on the latest trends and industry practises. We also organise training sessions with leadership coaches to help individuals advance in their roles.

Professional Learning and development opportunities with Coursera - Gutenberg believes in creating a learning organisation that provides opportunities for employees to expand their knowledge base. We have a subscription with Coursera, enabling employees to enroll in courses to upskill, address skill gaps as well explore topics of their choice to support their career progression. Through a well curated individualised program, these courses span a variety of topics.

Effective internal management - Managers communicate frequently with their team to build a positive working relationship and share necessary feedback. The talent team also regularly works closely with managers and individual employees to monitor performance.

Career development opportunities - We offer employees various internal career development and cross advancement opportunities. As a global integrated marketing agency, Gutenberg provides options for employees to pursue career opportunities in areas other than their original specialisation. We create career transition plans and work with managers and employees to create these opportunities.

Work-life balance programs – We prioritise work-life balance through initiatives such as fully paid Sabbatical, Family Day on Fridays, and organising fun activities and engagement programs at work. We also have the Gutenberg Hobbies Club, encouraging employees to form hobby clubs and sponsoring time off during a working day to pursue their hobbies.

Recognition programs - We have monthly Go-Getters@Gutenberg programme where we recognise employees who have gone above and beyond, rewarding them with exciting prizes and company-wide announcements. Additionally, we have an annual CEO recognition program that rewards top-performing employees.

Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?

The PR industry presents opportunities for professionals to engage in constant learning and adaptation due to the rapid evolution of digital technology and the changing media landscape. Professionals must adapt quickly to emerging trends and platforms while maintaining a solid foundation in core marketing and PR principles. This dynamic environment encourages continuous learning and staying updated with the latest tools and strategies, enabling professionals to thrive and deliver effective results.

Another opportunity lies in the demand for real-time responsiveness in an era of instant communication. Professionals need to strike a delicate balance between agility and accuracy, ensuring prompt and accurate responses to news, crises, and client needs. This environment fosters an ongoing drive for improvement and the development of efficient processes and tools that enable professionals to provide timely and effective communication.

Additionally, the industry must continue to prioritise diversity, equity and inclusion. At Gutenberg, we are committed to promoting gender equity and fostering an inclusive culture. Our policies, such as prevention of sexual harassment and progressive discipline, ensure a safe and respectful work environment. We embrace the uniqueness of every individual, provide equal access to development and opportunity, and value the talents of all our employees. With a gender mix of 60 per cent female and 40 per cent male, and a diverse workforce representing over 30 languages and multiple ethnicities, diversity is at the heart of our business, going beyond policies and practices.

How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised the way PR is practiced, and it plays a crucial role in mentoring young professionals. AI-powered tools provide personalised guidance and resources, enabling mentees to access real-time information, best practices, and use cases. At Gutenberg, we use AI tools that assist in data analysis, identifying patterns, and offering actionable insights, empowering our team to make data-driven decisions.

While AI supports content creation, we recognise the value of human intervention in curating and crafting relevant and compelling messages that align with our client’s brand and marketing objectives.

What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programs?

At Gutenberg, we prioritise mentorship programs to shape the careers of young professionals. In addition to providing experienced mentors, we have developed comprehensive policies to ensure the effectiveness of these programs. We set measurable objectives and key performance indicators for mentors and mentees, regularly assess progress and provide feedback to foster growth. We also encourage mentees to seek mentors with diverse expertise to gain a well-rounded perspective. Furthermore, we emphasise continuous learning, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities to enrich the mentorship experience.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)