Measurement on a Budget
Guest Column: Durgesh Garg, VP – Operations, Impact Research & Measurement, shares tips on how to get started on the measurement journey while keeping costs in check
It wasn’t uncommon for PR professionals to ignore measurement a few years ago. However, things are changing now. Today, despite calling for a monitoring discussion, PR professionals bring up measurement questions also in the same discussion. Still, most measurement discussions do not convert into measurement projects for many reasons. Budget is often one of the factors. The good news is you do not have to have deep pockets to incorporate media measurement into your PR programs. Measuring does not have to be expensive if we keep in mind certain basic principles while designing our measurement programs.
When PR professionals understand the power and potential of measurement, they get carried away. They expand the scope to cover issues, regions and players which may or may not be required for their first measurement effort. All this adds to the cost of measurement. Here are some tips on how to get started on your measurement journey while keeping the costs in check.
First and foremost, we need to be clear about our organizational objectives and accordingly communication objectives. We also need to identify the right (target) audience whom we want to communicate with. This will in turn help us scope our measurement approach. The very first principle of the Barcelona Principles 3.0 also recommends the same.
Although outputs alone are directional and not absolute measures, they offer a budget-friendly way to start your measurement journey. In Barcelona Principles 3.0, Principle 2 clearly states that organizations should measure outputs, outcomes and potential impact. But for the purpose of this article, and for organizations who have not yet started their measurement journey, let's start with output measurement with few examples:
Example 1:
A new company, Company X, is entering the gold loan market, which already has established players such as Muthoot and others. The PR campaign's goal is to raise public awareness of the company and its services. Also, the company’s focus is currently on Southern markets. If we were to translate the same into objectives* for measurement, they may look like the following:
- Increase in number of articles by 25% on a quarterly basis
- 75% of the articles in Target Media
- 80% of the articles in Southern Editions
As you can see, all the above parameters are quantitative and can be easily measured with Quantitative Analysis without spending a lot of money.
Points to remember:
Measuring only the above parameters should be sufficient. Adding more variables like sentiment, messaging, etc., which increase the measurement effort and the cost, may be unnecessary at this stage. Sometimes, quantitative measurement is sufficient for short-term campaigns with simple objectives.
Example 2:
Company Y is a well-established company in the Consultancy space. PR's primary objective here is to establish the company and its partners as thought leaders, and most of their efforts are directed towards that goal. If we were to convert the same into SMART Output objectives*, they may look like the following:
- 35% Share of Voice Vis-à-vis Competition (basis no. of articles)
- 15% increase in Thought Leadership pieces (Opinion Pieces/Interviews/Quotes) Vs Competition
- Highest number of articles on Surveys/Reports Vs Competition
Since the articles would have to be scrutinized in depth and qualified based on these parameters, this is a qualitative analysis that requires more effort. This will also have to be done for all articles appearing on client and competition in all publications. Thus, we would have to analyse a large number of articles. All this will make the effort expensive.
However, to accomplish this analysis within budget, we may take the following approaches:
- Only include the competitors who are direct competitors of our firm in the analysis and not all companies operating in the space by carefully reviewing their names. Adding additional competitors will increase the cost unnecessarily and may not serve any purpose. Therefore, we should measure our direct competitors only.
- The target media universe is another important consideration. Considering the company is in the consulting business, their target audience may typically be readers of Business Newspapers, Business Magazines and Top English Mainlines. For that reason, coverage appearing only in this target media should be examined. Analysis of any article appearing in any other publication outside of this universe would be a waste of time and money.
- Sampling Approach is an industry standard practice taken by companies where the volume of coverage is high, and budget is a challenge. For this, we may take various approaches such as:
- Reviewing only coverage appearing in top publications within the Target Media Universe
- Analyzing only prominent coverage (Headline Mentions / 2-3 mentions within article, etc.) by identifying such coverage with the help of technology thus reducing the manual effort and cost.
In my experience, the results of the sampling approach are almost as good as those obtained from the analysis of all articles. Due to the significant cost savings that are achieved with this approach, it is highly recommended for companies that receive a lot of media attention.
By using these methods, we are able to incorporate measurement into our PR campaigns within our budget constraints without burning a hole in our pocket. Rather than presenting a laundry list of what we want to measure and later complaining that measurement is expensive, we need to be clear about our objectives and accordingly what needs to be measured.
As mentioned earlier, the above are few examples of Output Measurement. In a similar manner, we may plan to measure Outtakes and Outcomes within our budget.
Wishing you a very happy measurement journey!
Durgesh Garg has 24 years’ experience in Media Measurement and Evaluation. He also holds an International Certificate in Measurement and Evaluation with Distinction from AMEC.
Tuhina Pandey elevated as Director – Marketing & Comms at IBM India and SA
She has been associated with the organisation for over two years leading its communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 2:45 PM | 1 min read
Tuhina Pandey has been elevated as Director – Marketing and Communications at IBM India and South Asia. She has been associated with the organisation for over two years leading its communications.
Pandey announced her move on LinkedIn where she said, “I am excited to start the new year with a great opportunity in a new role as Marketing and Communications Director for IBM India and South Asia. I look forward to being a growth partner for our clients, partners, and the community at large. Super excited about marketing and communications teaming and having a great ride ahead as ‘One Team’. A BIG 'Thank You' for the continued support to all of you... the fabulous community and co-creators here and the IBM family. Thank you for your trust and leadership Jonathan Adashek, Lindsey Lurie, Chetan K., Sandip Patel, Viswanath Ramaswamy, Kamal Singhani, Thirukkumaran Nagarajan, Gaurav Sharma, Akhtar Ali, Amith Singhee, Amit Sharma, Usha Srikanth, Anuj Malhotra. #marketingcommunications #teaming #2023ready”
Pandey has over 17 years of experience in technology journalism as well as corporate communications. She has contributed to media houses and corporates namely Tech Mahindra, tuCom, Ananto, Media Training Worldwide, Aegis Ltd., NDTV Profit and NDTV.
Young leadership has become key factor for organisational growth: Atul Sharma
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Sharma, the MD of Ruder Finn India, says that the youth of today make up in leadership what they lack in experience
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 6, 2023 1:52 PM | 6 min read
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Atul Sharma, managing director, Ruder Finn India, talks about how the youth may lack experience but they posses several elements of leadership that benefit organisations and inspire colleagues
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
With this in mind, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Atul Sharma, managing director, Ruder Finn India. A business leader and trusted advisor working across technology, telecom, venture capital, consulting, aviation, automobiles, sports, lifestyle, retail and consumer durables sectors, Shrama has been a part of the PR industry for nearly two decades.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry in 2022?
Increase of share in the larger marketing pie
The last year (2022) was one of reinvention, optimism and transition for the PR industry. What mattered to brands and consumers five years ago looked incredibly different in 2022. With the adoption of new technologies, and data and analytics taking centre stage in forming unique strategies, the PR industry was able to increase its share in the overall marketing pie. This is because the money you invest in PR and the results you get are disproportionate, which is why in 2022, we saw more and more brands investing in PR. In all of this process, 2022 was a realisation that not only was there an increase in revenue in the industry but we were also able to get a seat at the table where integrated communications became a key component at the intersection of creativity and storytelling.
Welcoming hybrid work-culture
In terms of work perspective, the hybrid work culture has been welcoming. More and more industries have become open to the idea that the workforce can work from anywhere and yield better productivity. Closer to home, at Ruderfinn, we adopted this culture and are proud of the fact that we have built an element of trust in our people, which is now deeply rooted in each and every member of our Ruderfinn family. Not only has it paved the way for a flexible working culture but has also levelled productivity to a maximum. Communications strengthened virtually and in-person teamwork and collaboration gave rise to a fresh perspective of thoughts and accelerated movement.
Moving from an employer to an employee-centric market
The other thing that significantly changed in the PR industry in 2022 was that the market moved towards being an employee market from an employer market. The talent market has heated up and with an employee-centric market, this could be both a challenge and an opportunity in the long run.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Rise of digital media
While the pandemic heavily impacted print media, we saw a steep rise in social and digital media which gave new scope for stronger content, storytelling and data-driven strategies, and it impacted communication in a progressive way. And this trend of digital and social will bring massive changes to the industry in the long run.
Deeper penetration in the influencer circle
The second trend that delivered rewarding results was deeper penetration in the influencer circles. Influencers play a major role in building brand visibility, ensuring that the product reaches the right target audience. It also has scope for larger community building in terms of recognition and visibility, resulting in better reputation management. Today, influencers are considered the next generation of thought leaders and industry experts who significantly impact a brand’s reputation. Moreover, young leadership is an awakening that has become one of the most influential factors for the growth of any organisation. The youth may lack experience but they possess several elements of leadership that will benefit organisations and inspire colleagues.
The above two trends gave rise to talent upskilling, skilled management and newer ways of working. For example, mass pitching is becoming a sunset in the industry. We are all living our lives online, magazines and newspapers are switching to digital subscriptions and exclusive pitches are becoming even more valuable than mass pitching. Exclusivity is building new and mutually-beneficial media relationships that will land you key coverage in the future.
Focus on ESG
Meanwhile, globally we saw a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns that proved to be shaping the global communication space. In India, too, we saw brands becoming more and more aware of their contribution in these sectors to enhance sustainability. This trend is something we could implement and shape the communication industry in a better way.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Today, in the industry, where integration is key, you can’t distinguish or draw parallels between traditional and modern PR. While 'Live Streaming' is finding a place in PR tables and there’s more room for visual story-telling, media engagements continue to be equally important for brand reputations. With constant evolution and changes, multimedia content makes way for unique pieces, however, authenticity amid fake news remains a concern and old-school fact-checking remains in place.
At this point, the two are in such amalgamation that they cannot be viewed separately. Moreover, with a multi-generational workforce, both traditional and new-age PR will bring rewarding results.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
I am not sure if I want to call it a revival because nothing was ever dead. Things certainly slowed in 2020-2021 but we saw an acceleration in communications with the return to normalcy. There certainly has been a revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration but now we have become an employee-led market. We are still observing the stark talent gap we see in the industry. We need to start positioning PR in such a way that we start attracting talent. Investment at the right time with the right people can help grow a business.
The other area where I see a revival is that people have started to get an affinity for working from the office, however, I believe a hybrid work culture is here to stay, balancing the nuances of both worlds.
With new-age technologies driving the force, human connection and collaboration made an impact on campaigns. Reputation management has become even more robust in an era of fake news. Firms have gotten back to organising on-ground events for clients and consumer activism is reviving with CSR activities. Co-curation and dialogue storytelling coupled with Artificial intelligence are also making PR firms smarter.
80dB bags communications mandate for health-tech company HCAH
80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance its corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about its services
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 4:21 PM | 1 min read
80 dB Communications, an integrated reputation management advisory, has won the PR mandate for health-tech company HCAH, a leading player in the out-of-hospital care segment in India.
As a strategic communications partner, 80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about their services and HCAH’s mission of building the most affordable and accessible healthcare ecosystem.
“We are extremely happy to be associated with 80dB as our communication partners. We believe that leveraging 80dB’s expertise and several years of experience in the industry will enhance our brand visibility and help us communicate our vision and purpose as a brand” said Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH.
“We are pleased and honored to be appointed as the PR partner for HCAH. HCAH has seen tremendous success over the last decade with its impactful services and we look forward to being a part of their growth journey. Given our experience of working with startups and emerging technologies, we are confident of meeting the brand’s communication objectives by designing and driving relevant campaigns that deliver the desired positioning for HCAH”, said Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, 80 dB Communications.
Sagarika Bhattacharya joins TMRW as Head – Corporate Communications
Prior to this, she was leading the public relations mandate for Licious
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
Sagarika Bhattacharya has joined TMRW an Aditya Birla Venture, as the head for Corporate Communication. She will be responsible for the overall reputation management of the company.
Prior to TMRW, Bhattacharya was leading the public relations mandate for Licious.
With over 12 years of experience in communications management, Bhattacharya has worked with some of the biggest PR agencies in India namely Edelman, Adfactors PR, Madison World, Neucom Consulting, Clea PR and 20:20 Media, developing communications strategies for MNCs, Indian companies and start-ups alike.
TMRW is a house of brands venture from the Aditya Birla Group. This D2C arm was created with the distinct aim of building India’s largest portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion & lifestyle space and enabling the next phase of direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth in India. TMRW adds value to their partner brands through – Cross Channel Expertise, Deep Consumer Insights, Value Chain Mastery, Intelligent Fashion & Lifestyle Technology, and Powerful E-Commerce Ecosystem connects.
‘We will see movement from storytelling to storyliving’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Nitin Mantri, Group CEO at AvianWE, talks about how the pandemic has ushered in a new leadership paradigm
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:43 PM | 5 min read
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and what it has left us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Nitin Mantri, Group CEO of Avian WE, which includes its subsidiary Chase India, a public policy and regulatory affairs firm that he co-founded. In December 2022, he was inducted into the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) Hall of Fame.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
The industry is almost back to pre-Covid activity levels: In-person pitches, business meetings and events are in full swing. Business travel also rebounded strongly and was almost at 2019 levels. But talk of a slow economy may result in some cutting back of expenses in the first quarter of 2023.
Hybrid work has become mainstream and is here to stay: Progressive organisations have taken a hard look at their values and beliefs, discarded practices that are not aligned to the demands of a post-Covid world, and build an adaptable organisational culture that has employee engagement, growth, and welfare at its core. Mental well-being is a key metric for employee retention, with 70 per cent of companies making additional investments in mental health resources.
More empathetic leaders: The pandemic has ushered in a whole new leadership paradigm. Post-pandemic leaders are no longer superhumans that plough through problems with unflinching perfection. They are real, vulnerable and lead with the heart. They listen better and engage in two-way communications.
Heightened awareness of health and hygiene: It resulted in increased focus on healthcare communications. Our latest 'Brands in Motion' whitepaper, 'The Healthcare Mandate', demonstrated that audiences expect the health sector to have the greatest impact on positive change in the world. Yet, consumers view it with apathy. As their communications partners, we have worked on several campaigns that focussed on building a deeper connection with the people the industry serves, and shift what is currently a one-sided relationship to one of mutual respect.
Greater focus on purpose-driven campaigns: The latest 'Brands in Motion' report, 'The Bravery Mandate: Make it Real', has shown that consumers want companies to join other trusted institutions in offering solutions to the urgent challenges affecting their daily lives. At the same time, skepticism is growing about whether companies are actually delivering on their goals. Brands are aware of this and have been taking our help to document their purpose journey. The Magical Mangroves initiative by Godrej & Boyce and WWF India is a great example of community outreach, where the power of communication was deployed to roll out a campaign that included the youth as agents of impactful environmental change. The partnership has been encouraging citizens to join the conservation effort to protect the mangroves in the coastal states of India.
Increased use of data: PR has always been about keeping a finger on the pulse of consumers, events and trends to build compelling narratives for our clients. With consumers demanding that companies be more publicly-transparent about how they’re responding to current and emerging issues in society, the importance of data and analytics increased manifold this year. We are now gleaning important insights on key performance indicators like SEO, media reach, earned media and audience behaviour to help evaluate outcomes and inform our clients’ future efforts.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Integrated PR, data-driven storytelling, digital media and building brand purpose were some of the trends that yielded optimum results this year. I have discussed most of them in the previous question.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Our business has a lot to do with engagement. And that requires all sorts of tools and tactics depending on the audience. Our latest 'WE Brands in Motion' report, 'The Bravery Mandate: Make it Real', has revealed that the top ways brands are expected to communicate publicly with, especially older cohorts, are press releases and media statements, television media interviews and public Q&A sessions, while social media or two-way channels are preferred by younger people. We will also see movement from storytelling to storyliving as we use platforms like the Metaverse for customer engagement.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
At Avian WE, there was no reduction in our staff or their compensation, during the pandemic year. In fact, bonuses were paid out as usual. In the last two years, we have added 100 more people, so talent acquisition remains a priority. Life has very much returned to normal with every aspect of work witnessing a full revival.
Digital-first employee engagement & advocacy the need of the hour
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group, talks about the 'three P’s' that their clients focused on in 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 11:50 AM | 6 min read
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and what it has left us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer, BCW India Group, who shares her thoughts about the year that was and the global PR practices he would like to see the Indian PR fraternity adopt.
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
It may not seem like it, but 2022 was a year of big shifts. Here are some of them:
- Return to normalcy: I think the biggest change, if I can call it that, was in how we came out (to a large extent) from under the constant, debilitating shadow of Covid to reach a reasonably high level of normalcy. When we began the year, we were all taking the first steps in hybrid ways of working. Today, the choice isn’t between remote working versus hybrid but hybrid versus in-person. Virtual and digital-first communication is still relevant, though, but the focus for that is not just connect, but active collaboration and two-way communication.
- Shifting expectations at work: The other big shift is the change in employees’ expectations and the need to engage with them in new and different ways. BCW partnered with leading global research agencies – m Mercury Analytics and PSB Insights LLC – to deliver the 2022 Expectations at Work study, where it surveyed over 13,000 people from across the world, including India. The study didn’t just cover expectations from across geographies and industries but also across generations. In India, six out of the top ten expectations employees have are to do with workplace culture — and that is something that can be addressed with communications.
- Higher need for policy advocacy and public affairs: As the regulatory environment gets more and more complex, there is an increasing need for policy advocacy and public affairs, both in terms of educating our clients on the changes to the landscape and how to adapt to them, as well as engaging with the government to let them know what the industry needs for its growth. In addition, rising consumer activism, emphasis on ESG and other geopolitical issues have also led to a need to understand the changing global environment and communicate it to their stakeholders. All this has meant a higher need for experts to help companies navigate these changes.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
In my opinion, there were three P’s that our clients focused on this year —people, purpose and planet.
People — Concern over hiring, retaining and growing talent is not new but this year, it took on an added urgency. As things returned to normal, the movement of talent also increased. And their expectations from the workplace have also changed. As I mentioned, BCW’s Expectations at Work 2022 study shows that many of these expectations are to do with culture and vision of the organisation. To address them, digital-first employee engagement and advocacy is the need of the hour.
Purpose — When we spoke to our clients about what the next big thing on their agenda was, most of them said they wanted to talk about purpose. Purpose is the reason for a company or a brand’s existence. However, purpose is seldom understood beyond the C-suite. It needs to be part of the corporate strategy, yes, but that strategy can only come alive if all the stakeholders are aligned to it. That is where we come in, to support our clients in engaging with their stakeholders and helping them understand and get behind their purpose.
Planet — Climate change is one of the biggest crises that we are all facing and businesses have to put in as much, if not more, effort than governments and civil society to address it. There has to be action and also accountability. On the one hand, there are regulatory mandates like ESG reporting and on the other hand, there is a reputation and perception aspect to it. Businesses need to demonstrate their willingness and ability to partner government as well as citizens in the fight against climate change.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Not just co-exist, I think they complement each other quite well. Technology is giving traditional PR and corporate communications a wider reach and making it accessible to more people. In the last three years, we saw a major upheaval in the media landscape. Several media outlets went digital, many closed down regional editions and some even shut down their physical editions. But that also meant that the reach of those publications went far beyond the regions they were being published in. PR and communications strategies obviously had to be adapted to that.
There is also a broadening of the entire scope of ‘traditional’ PR. Bloggers, influencers and other content creators were earlier a digital-only intervention. Today, they are an integral part of the PR plan.
Technologies like Web3, AR/VR and AI are adding another dimension, of course, but instead of replacing, they are complimenting traditional PR. Take the example of Volvo, which created Volvoverse, with an immersive platform to experience its new car on the one hand, and on the other, also invited a journalist to conduct the first-ever Metaverse media interview.
Most importantly, the fundamentals of communications — messaging, insight-based creativity, execution and measurement—all continue to remain, even as formats and mediums continue to evolve.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
As I mentioned above, we are also seeing a revival in in-person interactions. Whether it is events or meetings, people are eager to re-connect with others in the real world. Press conferences, on-ground activations, industry events, media round tables and interactions — it’s all happening as it did before.
We want to be seen as a brand that is active in responsible marketing: Rajat Abbi
Rajat Abbi, vice president, global marketing, Schneider Electric, opens up about the company's groundbreaking Green Yodha initiative
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 2, 2023 4:08 PM | 4 min read
Climate change and global warming are two of the most serious factors facing the environment at the moment. And while steps are being in numerous small numbers, it will still take something of mammoth proportions to steer the world to an environment-friendly path.
Among the numerous enterprises that are working towards a cleaner and safer environment is Green Yodha. A sustainability initiative by Schneider Electric, it aims to build a community of conscious citizens, businesses and institutions to unite for collective action towards the adoption of practices in energy efficiency, renewables and solar, automation, digitalisation and a new world of electricity to meet both individual and corporate sustainability goals.
Schneider Electric focusses a lot on sustainability,” says Rajat Abbi, vice president, global marketing, greater India; member India management team; global marketing international operations leadership team, Schneider Electric. “The mission of the company is to be a digital partner for sustainability and efficiency. All the marketing programmes initiatives and strategies what we create in Schneider focusses on ways we can be responsible, even in marketing and figuring out how marketing can play a role of promoting and driving a sense of urgency towards sustainability.”
The company recently celebrated one year of the Green Yodha initiative. “This sustainability initiative of ours is where we are trying to get individuals, corporates, policy makers, influencers, etc. to a common platform and create a sense of urgency towards sustainability. And for the last year, and years to come, this is going to be our flagship initiative through which we want to reach to masses, government, and public and private sector organisations, and really create a sense of urgency within India to take actions, be it small or big, which can go along way in fighting climate change. So, the number one point is about responsible marketing.”
The company's second strategy of marketing revolves around on ways to make Schneider Electric's digital play bigger. “In a post-Covid era, digital had become the lead channel. More and more initiatives are now happening digitally and even in our own case, more than 70 to 80 per cent of our own initiatives are all digital. We, now, have to think about how to take it to the next level and roll out new campaigns that are cutting edge but linking them back to responsible marketing. We want to be seen as a brand that is active in responsible marketing. So, even if I am doing an event or organising a seminar or doing something for my stakeholders or customers, I want to give it back to society. I want to ensure that I'm measuring my carbon footprint and creating a positive impact on the environment.”
When asked about the other green initiatives, Abbi said, “All our green responsible marketing initiatives will be under this umbrella theme but within Green Yodha, there are various facets. For eg., in the last few months, we have rolled out Green Yodha yatras in many states across the country wherein we have reached out to public, public sector organisations, government stakeholders and demonstrated through our solutions and technologies how can they convert their operations into green ones.”
He added that they are collaborating with thought leaders in the country – like Amitabh Kant [former CEO of NITI Aayog] – bringing in policy makers and participating in thought leadership platforms. They are also connecting with CXOs and C-Suite individuals and trying to create awareness about how our actions can be accelerated towards sustainability.
Abbi added, “In India, there is a law that says that the top 100 listed companies have to compile a compulsory report as a part of their yearly filing. Therefore, business responsibility and sustainability reporting has been made mandatory by the Government of India. So, we are running a campaign reaching out to these organisations and even those beyond the listed ones telling them what they need to do to become sustainable.”
