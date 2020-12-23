Auto Blogger submits apology after complaint by Value 360 Communications

Earlier this year in July, Value 360 Communications had filed a complaint against an auto blogger for fraud and defamation. According to the complaint, the blogger created a fake email id of a female employee of Value 360 Communications Private Limited and allegedly put up negative posts about the firm’s client. In a recent development, the auto blogger has rendered an unconditional apology after legal actions by the PR firm.

The apology stated, “Act of mine was neither intentional nor deliberate, to hurt the reputation of Value 360 Communications Private Limited. Hence, I would like to offer an unconditional apology to Value 360 Communications Private Limited including the concerned employee for my unintentional act which would have tarnished their respective reputation and shall refrain/cautious myself from any such future act against Value 360 Communications Private Limited or its employee(s). Towards my above statement, I would request Value 360 Communications Private Limited to remove their concerned tweet(s) and social media post(s) related to the issue involved. “

Confirming this development to e4m, Kunal Kishore Founder Director, Value 360 Communications said, “We are happy that we have received the due apology by the blogger, and we also want to thank our PR fraternity who supported us during this episode”.

This incident has once again raised the larger concern about cyber security in the PR industry.