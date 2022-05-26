Aseem Sood is the new Chairman of AMEC

The International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) has announced the new incoming Chair of the association. Aseem Sood, CEO, Impact Research & Measurement Pvt. Ltd will take over the position for a two-year term commencing today.

The handover took place at the AMEC Global Summit 2022 in Vienna, and Aseem Sood said “Communication Measurement has emerged as an important pillar for reputation management in the current times. Be it corporates, business leaders, political leaders or governments, everyone is finding it challenging to keep pace with the changes in the news and conversation mediums that impact their image. AMEC will continue to focus on education and acceptance of professional principles that constitute effective and ethical research practices, especially in the social media space. It is an honour to be elected as the Chairman of AMEC. It will be difficult to match what Richard Bagnall has achieved in his tenure, but with his continued support our board is aiming to continue to build AMEC and the industry for the benefit of its members, clients and partners. AMEC International board had a successful board meeting earlier this week. Initiatives to invest more in education; pushing AMEC intro modern conversations around data science and technology got good support from Board members. Next two years will be very important for the communication measurement Industry.”

Richard Bagnall, Global Managing Partner, Carma who has held the AMEC Chair position for three successful terms said “It has been an enormous privilege to chair AMEC for the last 6 years. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me and the association during this time. We have made it our mission to support to the global comms industry with free educational resources and best practice guidance on how to plan, measure and evaluate performance. I’m proud of how the media intelligence industry has come together despite often being from competing organisations to work collaboratively and deliver some amazing assets which have gone on to become acknowledges global best practice. We have supported comms at all stages of the comms lifecycle with guidance from planning to objective setting, strategy, benchmarking, research, meaningful metrics, evaluation, and insights. Our tools and assets including the Integrated Evaluation Framework, Barcelona Principles, Measurement Maturity Mapper, and planning guides have been translated in multiple languages and are in use all over the world. Although I’m stepping down as chair, I’m excited by the future for AMEC, and will of course continue to give it my full support. I know the association is in great hands with Aseem coming in as chair. He will form a formidable team with our global MD Johna Burke, the international board and all of our members.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)