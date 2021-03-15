Archetype launches employee wellness programme across APAC

Archetype has launched an employee wellness programme across the APAC region including India. Archetype has partnered with Morneau Shepell, a global organization specializing in employee assistance and wellness programs to offer the LifeWorks Employee Assistance Program for all Archetype employees from the region.

The platform will provide a wide range of content around a variety of topics related to work and life. Archetype employees will have access to independent & professional counsellors through a confidential & one-on-one support line. This initiative aims to create a workplace environment that supports the physical, financial, and mental wellbeing of employees. To ensure easy access round the clock, the LifeWorks platform is accessible on the desktop as well as on mobile, from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Sunayna Malik, Managing Director, India and Senior Vice President, APAC, Archetype says “At Archetype, employee safety and wellbeing is paramount. The pandemic has underpinned the need for as much focus on our mental wellbeing, as on physical wellbeing. We believe this initiative with LifeWorks will provide our employees ready and expert access to experienced counsellors and help them take better care of themselves. Happy employees make for happy workplaces and that is an imperative for us.”

Archetype also announced that it will sponsor the cost of Covid-19 vaccination for all its employees and up to 3 members of their families.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)