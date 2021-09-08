Archetype India bags a slew of mandates across sectors

The agency pulled off the feat in the last couple of months despite Covid challenges

Archetype India added several strong mandates across diverse sectors, to its client portfolio over the last couple of months. Despite the challenges of the second wave of the pandemic and continued remote working, Archetype has bolstered its business in the first half of the year across its Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore offices.

Archetype won some notable mandates in the SaaS segment including, Milestone Systems - a leading provider of open platform video management software and technology; Commvault – a global data management and data protection leader and Eka Software Solutions - a world leader in providing innovative, cloud driven solutions for digital transformation.

As the travel and tourism industry recovers from the impact of COVID-19, APAC’s leading digital travel platform, Agoda, has assigned strategic communication and influencer management responsibilities to Archetype in India as they focus their efforts on expanding their presence in the country.

Additionally, in the education sector, Global Indian International School (GIIS) has entrusted Archetype India with PR responsibilities for their Noida and Bangalore campuses. COVID-19 restrictions and challenges have impacted the education sector immensely and in this dynamically evolving landscape, GIIS was looking for a strategic communications partner to solidify the brand’s position as a purpose driven progressive educational institution.

Sunayna Malik, SVP & Managing Director, Archetype India commented, “I’m delighted at the recent significant wins we have made and welcome our new clients to the Archetype fold. The India business is growing well despite COVID-led challenges & constraints and our continued ability to strengthen our presence across the technology and education sectors is very gratifying.. These wins are a testimony to the teams’ passion, hard work and depth of understanding across diverse domains. Internal morale is high and I’m quite confident that we will shore up on this momentum as the year progresses.”

Archetype has been operating in India for over two decades now and was well recognized as Text100. Part of the Next Fifteen group of companies, Text100 merged with its sister concern Bite Communications a few years ago and the rebranded new entity is now known as Archetype. Text100 was India’s first MNC agency, with a single-minded focus on technology, but over the years we have diversified into select new verticals – primarily those that leverage technology for their competitive advantage.

