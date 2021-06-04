Alphabet Media wins PR and digital mandate for Maserati India

Alphabet Media has won the PR and Digital mandate for Maserati India, the Italian luxury carmaker that manufactures a tradition of successful cars. With their style, technology and innately exclusive character, Maserati has always been a global automotive industry benchmark. The mandate will involve strategic planning, media relations, digital campaigns, and providing integrated communication solutions for the brand. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India said “The brand is moving forward, embarking on a new era. Maserati is driven to challenge the status quo being innovative by nature, powered by passion and unique by design. The partnership with Alphabet Media is the embodiment of all these values. We are pleased to onboard the agency as our communications partner in India and we look forward to a great working relationship with the team”

Tejal Daftary, Founder, Alphabet Media added, “We are delighted to get the opportunity to work for an iconic brand like Maserati in India and are committed to deliver Maserati customer experience through well-planned communications to further strengthen brand’s presence in the country.”

