Airtel names Kinshuk Gupta as SVP & Head - Corporate Communications

Airtel has named Kinshuk Gupta as SVP and Head – Corporate Communications. His previous stint was with GSK Consumer Healthcare as Head – Corporate Affairs.

Gupta had earlier worked with Airtel as its head of corporate communications for four years and now he is back with his team with new responsibilities.

Gupta is a communications professional with over two decades of experience in public relations and corporate communications. Throughout his career, he has contributed to various agencies and corporates namely Edelman India, Hanmer MSL Communications Pvt. Ltd., IPAN Hill & Knowlton, Max Healthcare, Vaishnavi Corporate Communications and Protech India Limited.

