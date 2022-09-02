Airtel names Kinshuk Gupta as SVP & Head - Corporate Communications

Gupta’s previous stint was with GSK Consumer Healthcare as Head – Corporate Affairs

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Sep 2, 2022 10:37 AM  | 1 min read
Kinshuk Gupta

Airtel has named Kinshuk Gupta as SVP and Head – Corporate Communications. His previous stint was with GSK Consumer Healthcare as Head – Corporate Affairs.

Gupta had earlier worked with Airtel as its head of corporate communications for four years and now he is back with his team with new responsibilities.

Gupta is a communications professional with over two decades of experience in public relations and corporate communications. Throughout his career, he has contributed to various agencies and corporates namely Edelman India, Hanmer MSL Communications Pvt. Ltd., IPAN Hill & Knowlton, Max Healthcare, Vaishnavi Corporate Communications and Protech India Limited. 

 

 

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Airtel Kinshuk Gupta Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr a
Show comments
You May Also Like
tusshar arora

How OEMs are paving the way for digital transformation
1 day ago

adidas

adidas unveils federation kits for FIFA World Cup 2022
1 day ago

Adfactors PR

‘PR industry is more about engaging with the right audience than promoting brands’
1 day ago