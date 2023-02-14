Adfactors Sri Lanka joins PROI Worldwide
PROI Worldwide encompasses 85 PR and communications businesses in 165 cities and 60 countries
Jeff Lambert, Global Chair of PROI Worldwide and Chair of U.S.-based Lambert Global stated, “Indian agency Adfactors PR has been a long-time and valued Partner for our organization and we are pleased to extend that reach into Sri Lanka, and to Rezani Aziz and her colleages in that country.”
Adfactors Sri Lanka was founded in 2014 as a subsidiary of Adfactors PR, the leading firm in the Indian market. Adfactors Sri Lanka provides a range of public affairs, corporate reputation and crisis counsel services to clients. Their strategic counsel has been particularly valuable to clients during the economic and political crisis in Sri Lanka in the past year.
PROI Worldwide encompasses 85 PR and communications businesses in 165 cities and 60 countries. Lambert says, individually, they are proven leaders in their home markets. Collectively, the PROI partners represent more than US$1.075 billion in revenue and 7,500 employees. Thousands of clients, including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, trust PROI partners in one or more countries and regions around the world.
WE Communications elevates Nitin Mantri to Regional Executive Managing Director, APAC
He maintains his current responsibilities as Group CEO of Avian WE
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 10, 2023 11:45 AM | 3 min read
WE Communications (WE), a global independent integrated communications agency, today announced new international leadership appointments that showcase the agency’s commitment to global expansion and future growth. Nitin Mantri has been promoted to Regional Executive Managing Director, APAC, along with maintaining his current responsibilities as Group CEO of Avian WE, and Ruth Allchurch to Regional Executive Managing Director, EMEA.
Through these newly created roles, Mantri and Allchurch will be responsible for strengthening WE’s APAC and EMEA operations, including oversight of client retention and business development, nurturing the teams of talent, and playing cross-agency roles in driving strategic growth initiatives like the development of new client services and capabilities. Mantri and Allchurch will continue to report to President of International and Global Chief Operating Officer Kass Sells, who will maintain oversight of WE’s eight international markets and its affiliate network.
“Our sector and services growth, expanded client partnerships, and acquisitions in these international markets have created an exciting inflection point for our business,” said Melissa Waggener Zorkin, Global CEO of WE Communications. “We are well positioned to make strategic changes to our broader international leadership team that will enable us to build our blueprint for future growth.”
“I’m proud of how each of these leaders has evolved at WE, developing their teams, building successful relationships with clients, all with an eye toward the future,” said Sells. “I look forward to this next chapter, where together we can deliver even more exciting, creative, groundbreaking work in an ever-changing world, regardless of geography or borders — all with people at the center.”
As Regional Executive Managing Director, APAC, Mantri will maintain his AvianWE Group CEO title and expand his leadership over AvianWE and Chase India to include WE company WATATAWA, as well as the markets of Singapore and Australia. Current managing directors will remain in place and report into Mantri, while China market operations stays under the leadership of WE Red Bridge CEO Nicky Wang.
“With India as one of our fastest-growing markets, Nitin has demonstrated his ability to develop teams and business operations that fuel growth,” said Sells. “He is a leader in the industry and at WE, with a proven track record of delivering positive business impact for clients and his teams.”
As Regional Executive Managing Director, EMEA, Allchurch will assume regional leadership, which will include Germany and Africa, extending her current remit over WE’s UK operations. Current managing directors will remain in place and partner closely with Allchurch. Allchurch was also an integral part of WE’s recent acquisition of Hopscotch Consulting, which she will continue to manage.
“With Ruth at the helm, our UK business has experienced significant year-over-year growth,” said Sells. “In tandem, she has created a culture that has led to our highest retention rate and employee engagement scores on record. She is a leader of action, who will extend her knowledge to EMEA as we continue to build our teams and centers of excellence in Germany and Africa.”
In addition to partnering with local market managing directors, both Mantri and Allchurch will collaborate closely with Rebecca Wilson, executive vice president, International. Wilson was recently promoted to this role to lead initiatives focused on the advancement of WE’s core technology, health and consumer sectors, its integrated communications expertise, as well as expansion of its corporate reputation and brand purpose service, partner network, Brands in Motion and other agency intellectual properties.
“This is an exciting time for WE,” said Sells. “These moves enable us to stay ahead of where our business is going and what our clients need today and into the future: best-in-class solutions that drive positive impact.”
Amitesh Banerjee named SVP at BeanstalkAsia
He completed a 14-year successful assignment in integrated communications with the Seychelles Marketing Board as Head of Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 1:04 PM | 2 min read
Amitesh Banerjee has joined BeanstalkAsia as Senior Vice President. He is a seasoned positive integrated communications disruptor with several years of multi-country and multi-domain experience. He started his journey with advertising in JWT - Dubai, worked with ITC hotels in marketing in India and then moved to Sri Lanka as Marketing Director, New Zealand Dairy Board. Amitesh completed a 14-year successful assignment in integrated communications with the Seychelles Marketing Board as Head of Communications, where the Chairman was the President of the Republic of Seychelles. After his return to India Amitesh worked in senior positions with Global and Indian Communications firms. These include Perfect Relations, Comma Consulting, Genesis Burson-Marsteller, Adfactors, Cominscient group, Vinsan World and recently H+K Strategies India. He also worked with the Della Group as Head of Corporate Communications.
Commenting on this senior leadership appointment Upendra Singh Thakur, Founder & Director, BeanstalkAsia, said, “As an established Integrated Marketing Communications firm, we are pro-actively building our talent and capacities to equip for our aggressive growth and business plan for India, Nepal and other international markets in the pipeline. We are delighted to have Amitesh onboard. His rich experience and diverse background complement our growth ambitions.”
Malini Sharma Thakur, Co-Founder & Director, BeanstalkAsia, further added, “Amitesh comes with years of valuable experience in communications. We are looking forward to working together to achieve further excellence and growth in our integrated offerings, especially reputation management.”
Amitesh expressed, “I am very excited about my new journey and will relentlessly pursue the purpose of BeanstalkAsia by adding new milestones. I firmly believe in purpose-led Integrated Marketing Communications, a valuable business tool to leverage for sustainable success.”
'PR humanises brands'
Panellists engaged in an insightful session on the topic ‘Rules of engagement between PR and the brands, managing each other expectation’ at e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 summit and awards 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:57 PM | 4 min read
The final panel discussion at the e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards 2022 saw industry experts who discussed their views on ‘Rules of engagement between PR and the brands, managing each other expectation’.
On the panel were Gehna Sawhney, Director – Communications, India and Europe, Pitney Bowes; Lovina Gujral, COO, Candour Communications and Tehseen Zaidi, Head – Communications, Syngenta India. The session was moderated by Ruchika Jha, exchange4media.
Jha opened the session by asking about some of the founding parameters of the relationship between agencies and brands to which, Gujral said, “I would like to iterate the fact that a mutually beneficial relationship is based on respect that is non-negotiable. Respect does not just mean that we have entered into a contract and hence, it is to be done. We need to recognise what the brand stands for as an agency. It is important to understand what the brand is wanting to achieve through the relationship and for the brand it is important to understand that the agency is the expert hence, due credit should be given to their advisement and consultancy, and only then can the engagement be fruitful. The other thing that I believe is if you want the relationship to be successful, be very clear about what the client expects and what you can deliver. Have complete clarity and work along those lines. Do not project yourself to be promising something and delivering something else.”
Sawhney seconded Gujral's comments and stated that the authenticity and rootedness in the organisation’s values are also very important. “At its best, PR humanises the brand. It helps bring the story of the brand to audiences and tells you about the company, the products and its people. Trust, transparency and teamwork are most important. These three parameters are essential for a healthy and long partnership with the PR agency and a brand”, she added.
Moving further into the conversation, Zaidi shared her perspective on how the dynamics of brands, agencies and media have changed over time since they are interrelated. She elucidated, “From the last three-four years, the trend has changed. Now the journalists covering that particular beat will just take the inputs from what the agencies are sharing but when it is shared by the corporate communications person, then they take it lightly. Somewhere, we have to support our agency. The agency and the client have to work in close coordination. You should understand and talk to each other. You need to plan, strategise and give that important newsy point which is relevant.”
Concluding the session, the panellists were asked to give a remark on how vital is crisis management in this engagement. Gujral conveyed, “We have been working with Zoom since 2020 and if you have seen Zoom’s journey in India, you know what a huge crisis it came into. It was a year-long crisis campaign for us requiring us to be present as much as up to 16-17 hours a day. Even today, we feel proud the way we were able to support our client and the client of course acknowledges us for the work we did in the first year. If you cannot stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the brand in a time of crisis, you have no business being in our partner. It is in the difficult times that you really see the metal of an agency and I think that is when an agency really gets tested and should be able to stand the test of time.”
Zaidi concluded, “In any crisis or any other situation, just put your foot in each other’s shoe and know where that person is. It is important that you back each other with empathy and respect. Coming back to crisis management, you should analyse and evaluate who is taking the front seat and who is taking the back seat.”
“In times of crisis, an agency can help you prevent bad from getting worse because it is already out there and they are there to help you fire fight and be the front line. Hopefully this partnership will continue and help you prevent the crisis from getting worse,” Sawhney winded up the session.
65% marketers say delivering optimal customer experience to be key in 2023: Exotel survey
Exotel conducted a survey with Indian marketers to assess the current state of adoption of CX
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 12:11 PM | 4 min read
With traditional brand marketing losing luster thanks to digital disruption, the customer is now in charge. In a digital world, it is simply not enough for businesses to be able to compete on price or product features alone. Customer Experience (CX) is becoming the key differentiator in a digital world, and the currency to drive brand loyalty, reduce churn and boost revenues.
To assess the current state of adoption of CX, organizational challenges in CX implementation, current and desired usage of various omnichannel tools and marketer priorities for 2023, Exotel conducted a survey with Indian marketers.
Exotel is the emerging market’s leading full stack customer engagement platform comprising a suite of communications APIs, omnichannel contact center (Ameyo) and Conversational AI platform (Cogno AI) in the Cloud.
Customer experience: The new competitive battleground
A majority, 65% of marketers surveyed agree with the statement that customer experience is the new and next competitive battleground. In fact, 45% state that their brand will compete, either completely or nearly completely, on the basis of CX over the next two years.
It’s no surprise then that a focus to enhance customer experience emerges as the #1 priority, with 74% of marketers surveyed listing this as their #1 priority for 2023. Other priorities in order of importance are improving the omnichannel experience (70%), employer branding (69%), followed by a focus on sustainability initiatives (68%), and a strategy for immersive platforms such as Metaverse (67%).
Marketers focusing on customer retention
Given the concerns of an economic recession in 2023, brands are doubling down on engaging their existing customer base. With loyalty getting harder to come by because consumers have a lot more choices today, marketers are choosing to enhance and strengthen their customer engagement, working closely with the Customer Experience teams, to build lasting connections with customers. This is validated by the survey by Exotel. To drive business, 63% of marketers surveyed said they are looking at increasing adoption of existing products, or introducing newer products to existing customers.
WhatsApp, most important CX channel
India is WhatsApp biggest market with 487.5 million WhatsApp users in 2022. It’s no surprise that 86% of marketers surveyed say that WhatsApp is the most important customer service channel. One out of every 2 marketers say that it is a part of their CX journey and 26% say its usage is critical to their business. 9% say they have recently integrated the channel as a part of their CX journey, and are already reaping the benefits..
Usage of other CX tools in order of deployment is SMS at 33%, Call center at 27% and chatbots at 26%, among the marketers surveyed.
Challenges to CX roll-out
The desire to prioritize CX comes with real-world challenges. Marketers surveyed, 40% cite driving a customer-centric culture and understanding CX platform capabilities as the challenges that they face in designing an optimal CX journey. Other challenges include measuring CX effectiveness and impact and collaborating cross-functionally within the organization.
Adopting a customer-centric marketing approach is not an easy task, despite its importance in the scheme of things. While 51% of marketers surveyed say that keeping the customer at the center of every decision is a behavior that is challenging to drive within the organization, 34% of marketers cite the lack of involvement of senior leaders to demonstrate customer centricity top down to being an impediment in authentically driving customer centricity into the organizations DNA.
Udit Agarwal, VP & Global Head of Marketing, Exotel, said, “To stand out against the competition and deliver additional value to customers, organizations need to adopt a unified approach for conducting and tracking customer engagement. Building a comprehensive understanding of the entire customer journey and the data collected from all interactions will result in valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences. Through investing in improvements towards the customer experience, one can ultimately reap a positive return on investment in a digital market. Exotel's full-stack engagement platform assists organizations in building customer relationships, which is the most valuable currency in today's business world.”
“Organizations will necessarily need to lead from a customer-centric position. With economic uncertainty persisting, 2023 looks set to be another challenging year for businesses. Organizations will need a comprehensive view of the full customer journey across all interaction data to yield deep insights about their customers and design optimal CX journeys to connect more closely with their customers and anticipate behaviors. Those organizations that invest in experience enhancements to solidify customer relationships will be poised to receive positive ROI in a digital world where customers are spoilt for choice. Customer relationships is the #1 currency that Exotel helps organizations accrue through its full stack engagement platform,” said Angira Agrawal, Global SVP, GTM and Strategy, Exotel.
‘Good strategic communication is critical for business success’
Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partners, First Partners, delivered the keynote address at the e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 under 40 Conference
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 2:27 PM | 2 min read
Last week, e4m hosted the 4th edition of the annual e4m PR & Corp Comm 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards 2022 in Gurugram. At the conference, Atul Ahluwalia, Founding Partners, First Partners, delivered the keynote address.
Ahluwalia opened his address by talking about the challenges that millennials of today will be facing going forward when they take up leadership roles in the industry. He said, “The first challenge is the fact that India is a shining star today - therefore the big task at hand is to take Indian PR global in terms of the standards of our practice. I do not completely agree that PR is a lot of media and hence we need to elevate the function of PR itself. Besides reputation building, we must work aggressively in helping build our client’s business. We have to be a CXO function and thus you need to play a very important role. Good strategic communication is absolutely critical for business success and that is something you have to prove.”
Further speaking about the challenges for the next set of PR Leadership, Ahluwalia talked about addressing the PR industry’s role towards climate change. He said millennials need to take climate change seriously.
Talking about the importance of the surroundings and the conversations happening, Ahluwalia said, “Don’t be blinkered about what your organisation has to say, also look at what are the other conversations happening around and the key chatter. Look at how your narrative can be more elevated. More critically, you have to have a more elevated track that will add to nation-building and not just organisation-building. That is when PR is going to be taken very seriously and you have the onus to take ahead.”
The final set of challenges that lie ahead for the millennials in PR today, according to Ahluwalia, is going to be the adaption of evolving tech and the lack of good talent. He elaborated, “My generation was more tuned to traditional media and we have tried to adopt digital as well, but you will have to take up more technologies like metaverse and many others. And the last one that is necessary is talent. How is Indian PR industry can take global centre stage? That is going to take more support and talent. You can only attract the best talent if you are doing great work yourself.”
‘A PR firm needs to understand nuances of a regional market to be successful’
At e4m 40 Under 40 PR and Corp Comm Summit, industry leaders discussed about expanding territorial reach in the regional market
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 2:08 PM | 3 min read
The e4m 40 Under 40 PR and Corp Comm Summit, 2023, saw an intriguing panel discussion on the success of PR agencies when they expand their territorial reach in the regional market.
On the panel were Nikita Nanda, Vice-President, Adfactors PR; Karishma Sain, CEO, Goodword Media, and Naina Jha, Associate Director, Grey Matters, took part in the panel discussion. The panel was moderated by Rishu Singh, Senior Manager, Corporate Communication, Fortis.
Nanda shared that Adfactors has the largest regional network that gives them the advantage of cracking a good story. About challenges in the regional market, she said, "It's extremely homogeneous in nature as far as infrastructure is concerned, it's less developed. As far as the talent pool is concerned, it is very difficult to find the right kind of talent which understands the nuances of the particular region, demography, emotion and the psychographic of a particular area. The market of Kanpur behaves differently from Ludhiana and cracking this is extremely essential."
According to Naina, "The success in the regional market for a PR firm depends totally on how you understand the nuances of a particular market. The strategies that you apply in Metros will certainly not work in regional markets and it's always being said that every 100km the language changes, the food habit changes, and the purchasing habit changes. So you really need to understand the nuances and need to engage the micro-influencers who understand the market and can work a great deal for you".
Karishma shared about one of her entities Royal fables, in which the art, craft and cuisines of the Royalties are promoted. They got one of the leading filmmakers from the region of Awadh, from the House of Kotwara, Muzaffar Ali Onboard and a local designer as well and then they promoted Royal Fables through them.
Nikita gave the example of Tata Tea. The mandate was to help the artisans, especially post the pandemic and to connect and resonate with the brand. As an agency, they picked out 26 hand-painted kullahds, which represents the culture of every state and they linked it with Independence Day to give it a whole tropical outreach. It was received extremely well. While it was a national campaign, it was Essentially down to the roots. They also tied up with Rituraj Mohanty who did a digital Film to talk about the story of the artisans from their perspective. It was launched in each state and reached to the local artisans and they connected with it. Very few marketing dollars were spent on this campaign. This was one brilliant strategies to stay afloat in the regional market.”
Naina quoted an example of the work they did with the electricity board of Bihar. For this, they created two mascots i.e 'Bijli Didi' and 'Voltage Bhaiya'. They propose 'Voltage Bhaiya' as a consumer who has a lot of issues with the electricity company and 'Bijli Didi' will be giving all the answers on the behalf of the electricity company.
The panelists also discussed the importance of micro-influencers as they understand the local audience better. They have a huge local connect and social following, which is very important for the promotion in the regional market.
Kaizzen partners with TERI for World Sustainable Development Summit 2023 outreach
The WSDS 2023 is scheduled to be held from 22nd February 2023 to 24th February 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 12:13 PM | 2 min read
Kaizzen, an integrated communication agency, has partnered with The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) to curate the media and social media outreach for the upcoming World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2023 to be held in New Delhi in February.
The 22nd edition annual flagship event of the not-for-profit, policy research organization is scheduled to be held from 22nd February 2023 to 24th February 2023 at India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. WSDS 2023 will focus on the umbrella theme: Mainstreaming Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience for Collective Action.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shailly Kedia, Senior Fellow and Associate Director, TERI said: “The world is approaching the crucial midpoint of the 2030 Agenda and the sustainable development goals. It is time for the global community to accelerate actions on sustainable development and climate resilience. It has been more than 50 years since the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment, popularly known as the 1972 Stockholm Conference. But we still have a long way to go especially in terms of horizontal and vertical integration of sustainable development across spheres. The World Sustainable Development Summit 2023 is planned to take these deliberations forward and discuss the collective action needed to come up with concrete roadmaps for the future.”
After bagging the communication mandate for the event, Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen, said, “Kaizzen is proud to partner with TERI for the upcoming World Sustainable Development Summit 2023. It is one of the most important and impactful events around the world addressing pressing issues on climate change and sustainable development. It is a critical issue and it is necessary to take appropriate action on the issue to save mother Earth. We are grateful to TERI for this opportunity.” He added, "Communication – both online and offline – plays a pivotal role in sharing the deliberations with all the stakeholders. We are confident that Kaizzen will help to communicate our message on sustainable development to all the stakeholders. We are looking forward to work with the TERI to make the event a great success.”
