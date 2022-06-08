Adfactors PR to build brand reputation for overseas education platform ASL

ASL, the unified platform for overseas education, has appointed Adfactors PR as their communications agency.

Adfactors PR will help ASL build their brand awareness and recall in the Indian market, thus helping their solutions to reach out to a larger number of students looking to study abroad.

The three brands of ASL - UniScholarz, UniCreds and UniAcco - offer customized solutions at each stage of a student’s journey to another country. The company recently raised a growth capital of $5 million and continues to operate profitably.

The consultancy will be responsible for strategic communication of the parent company as well as establishing the individual brands among the key target audience.

Amit Singh, Founder of ASL, said, “ASL as a brand has the aspiration to become the largest unified platform for overseas education in the world. We have a unique value proposition and are confident that Adfactors PR will help us build our brand equity among our key stakeholders. We are excited to work with one of the most reputed PR firms in India.”

Speaking on working with ASL, Madan Bahal, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Adfactors PR, said, “We are delighted to be ASL’s communications partner. Our team is equally thrilled and motivated to drive impactful conversations for the brand and help achieve its communication goals.”

