Adfactors PR wins public Relations Mandate of Eveready India
Under the mandate, Adfactors PR will provide strategic counsel, media relations, influencer engagement and services
Eveready India Industries Ltd has awarded its public relations mandate to Adfactors PR.
After a competitive selection process, Adfactors PR emerged as the chosen public relations partner for Eveready India to partner the company in its transformation journey as well as re-invent an iconic brand making it relevant & contemporary to the younger audience. Under the mandate, Adfactors PR will provide strategic counsel, media relations, influencer engagement and services.
“We are thrilled to appoint Adfactors PR as the communication partner for Eveready. It is essential for us to be more visible amongst our target audience and to let our consumers know that we are more than just batteries,” said Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head – Battery & Flashlight. “Given the strategic expertise of Adfactors PR we intend to further strengthen our brand position & recall as well as scale up the arc of influence among key opinion leaders, media and Gen-Z cohorts for our overall business. It is especially important to shape the stories of various new launches, including a state-of-the-art range of Rechargeable Flashlights, Ultima Alkaline Batteries, Coin Batteries, Instacharge Emergency LED bulbs and more.”
Adfactors PR Chief Executive Officer Nijay N. Nair asserted: “As portable energy and smart lighting solutions gain importance, it is an appropriate moment for Eveready India to harness the tremendous power of public relations to expand its footprint. With our pan-India presence, Adfactors PR is well-placed to turbocharge Eveready’s communications campaign and ensure its products gain greater popularity across geographies. Brand Eveready will now build on its glorious century-long legacy and will reach even greater heights over the coming years. We are delighted to take on this mandate.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Debasis Ray joins APCO Worldwide as consultant
His last stint was with Tata Trusts as head – corporate communications
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
Debasis Ray has joined APCO Worldwide as a consultant after moving on from Tata Trusts as its head – corporate communications.
He was with the company for over six years.
Ray is an experienced corp comm professional who has held various top posts at the Tata Group since 2005, including that of head corp comm at Tata Motors and chief group corp comm at Tata Sons.
He took on the role of public affairs head and spokesperson of Tata Trusts in September 2016.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Minari Shah elevated to Director for International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels
She joined the company as Director – PR
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 7:12 PM | 2 min read
Minari Shah has been elevated to the role of Director for International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels. She joined the company as Director – Public Relations and later on was promoted to the role of Director – Corporate Communications, APAC.
Shah took to LinkedIn and said, “The last (almost) seven years at Amazon, in various PR leadership roles for India & Asia Pacific, have been one of the most enriching experiences of my professional career. And it's exciting to now start on a completely new role within Amazon worldwide communications org, something that marks a departure from what I have been doing but yet something I have been deeply passionate about in recent years. I have for a while now been greatly convinced about the role that Owned Media must play as a key component of any company’s communications strategy. As such, I am thrilled to take on the role of Director of International for Amazon’s Owned Content & Channels team, for EMEA, APAC and LATAM. I am excited by the opportunity to build a strong content & channels strategy across our key geographies. To tell stories that matter to our customers, our employees, our partners, our communities and indeed the countries we are present in. It’s an opportunity to bring together my years of media & communications experience with all that I have learnt at Amazon to think big, to experiment and innovate (and fail at times), to learn and grow, especially from those already in this team (call out to Ben Moebius Zahra Khan) and to collaborate with business and comms colleagues to build a credible, authentic source of Amazon information for all our audiences.”
Shah is a communicator with three decades of experience, straddling business journalism and corporate communications, via a small detour into film-writing. She has contributed to other reputed organisations such as Tata Motors Limited, HSBC India, Dell, NCR Corporation, L&T Infotech, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sampark Public Relations, Business India and Hindu Business Line.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kaizzen roped in as PR partner of Shalimar Paints
The agency will be in charge of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its expansion drive
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 1:41 PM | 2 min read
Kaizzen today announced that it has been selected as the official public relations partner of Shalimar Paints. As their strategic communications partner, Shalimar Paints has entrusted Kaizzen with the responsibility of enhancing its corporate reputation, amplifying brand visibility, and supporting its strong expansion drive.
Kaizzen is one of India’s leading PR and Digital Agencies has for the second consecutive year bagged the prestigious top spot as the fastest-growing PR Agency in India, as per the PRovoke Global PR Agency Rankings - Fast Movers 2021.
Vineet Handa, Founder, and CEO, Kaizzen said, “We, at Kaizzen, are humbled to be entrusted by the legacy brand, Shalimar Paints. Weaving the rich history of Shalimar with new-age strategic communications at Kaizzen, we are confident that this partnership will foster a strengthened, long-term relationship. As their PR partners, we are fully committed to empowering Shalimar Paints in its journey of becoming the leading, tech-first paint manufacturing company.”
Talking about the association, Kuldip Raina, Director – Sales & Marketing, Shalimar Paints Ltd., said “Shalimar's legacy spans across every corner of India, encompassing rural and urban areas, and embracing both traditional and modern generations. With Kaizzen's extensive expertise, we are confident that they will play a pivotal role in shaping strategic roadmaps and implementing communication strategies for Shalimar. This collaboration comes at an exciting time, precisely when the paints industry is going through massive disruptions.”
With 120+ years of experience and expertise, Shalimar Paints is one of the oldest paint manufacturing companies in India. Keeping innovation at its core, the brand smartly knits its strong legacy with technological advancements to offer top-notch quality products to consumers across the country and beyond. Under every coat of Shalimar Paint lies a powerful layer of science designed to deliver a beautiful and long-lasting finish.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Jasrita Dhir joins Karkinos Healthcare as Director Marketing and Communications
Her previous stint was with The Max Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Jasrita Dhir joins Karkinos Healthcare as Director Marketing and Communications. Karkinos Healthcare is a purpose-driven, technology led, end-to-end oncology care platform
Prior to this, she was associated with The Max Group.
In her previous role at Antara, her endeavour was to help make Antara the most trusted and loved brand for senior citizens. She has led Brand, Marketing, Digital Marketing & CSR for Fortis Healthcare group as an AVP, earlier. Her forte is strategic Brand-management, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation & Adoption, Corporate Communication & Public Relations.
In her role at Fortis, she was creating and upscaling the digital footprint and leveraging those as demand generation avenues.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ankit Bhardwaj joins Hyundai Motor India Ltd. as Team Lead – Corp Comm
Prior to this, he was associated with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 3:33 PM | 1 min read
Ankit Bhardwaj has joined Hyundai Motor India Ltd. as Team Lead – Corporate Communications.
His previous stint was with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. as Department Officer.
Bhardwaj is an experienced media and corporate communications professional with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry. His specialisation lies in corporate communications, management, automotive, team management and media relations. He has also worked with Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
PRtainment Media and Communications bags PR mandates for Niyogin
The agency will handle media relations for the commercial operations and services of the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 3:56 PM | 2 min read
PRtainment Media and Communications has bagged the PR mandates for Niyogin, a digital platform to meet the financial and non-financial needs of MSME’s. The agency will be in charge of all media relations for the commercial operations and services for the brand.
As Niyogin's PR partner, PRtainment will be in charge of harmonizing communication and positioning. Niyogin's corporate reputation, brand recognition, increasing exposure, media campaigns, strategic communication guidance, and overall public relations and media relations will be handled by the agency. PRtainment will additionally have a considerable part in building successful stakeholder engagement strategies, positioning the brand, and managing its external communication.
Nidhi Sabbarwal Co-Founder and Director of PRtainment Media and Communications stated, "We are delighted to have been awarded the PR mandates of one of the reputable names in the fintech industry. As a public relations agency, we are committed to producing excellent outcomes for our clients, and we look forward to collaborating with the team of Niyogin to assist them achieve their business objectives.”
Tashwinder Singh, CEO, and Managing Director, Niyogin Fintech Limited said "Our collaboration with PRtainment has been positive and favourable in terms of thought leadership and brand building and various marketing, PR and media campaigns. We are hopeful that in the coming months, our association with them will not only help us build a strong foothold in the financial domain as a thriving platform-centric company but also position Niyogin as one of the leading Fintechs in the country."
Our team has great expertise in the fintech industry and understands the challenges and possibilities associated with financial technology solutions. We are convinced that our strategic approach, along with our extensive understanding of the financial sector, will allow us to build successful and intriguing PR campaigns for Niyogin.”Nidhi Sabbarwal further added.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nourish You appoints Divya Gursahani as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
Prior to this, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 28, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Nourish You has announced the appointment of Divya Gursahani as the company’s first Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
Prior to Nourish You, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram, and media houses including ELLE, and DNA. She was instrumental in developing campaigns for Netflix, Amazon, Apollo, Bumble, Tata CLiQ, and Nykaa in various capacities.
As Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Divya will spearhead the development and implementation of integrated marketing strategies, encompassing all of Nourish You's product categories and consumer communication channels. Nourish You will focus on building a unique consumer experience, strengthen creative communication and design, and drive strategic market expansion under her guidance,
Speaking on the appointment and bolstering the leadership team at Nourish You, Krishna Reddy Co-Founder, said, "We welcome Divya as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer to our growing team at Nourish You. Nourish You has played a pivotal role in India’s superfood story and we are sure that with her appointment we will be able to amplify our brand's promise and drive consumer engagement, setting new industry benchmarks. We are certain that with her deep understanding of new age consumer insights and innovative approach to building digital and physical brand experiences, Nourish You will lead India's superfood growth story through interesting and relevant storytelling.”
On joining Nourish You, Divya Gursahani said, “Nourish You has a powerful vision for the future of health and wellness in India. I am honoured to contribute to a brand that embodies such strong values and has established itself as a frontrunner in the superfood industry, with an exceptional growth trajectory. I look forward to working closely with the founding team as we march towards creating a positive impact for consumers, stakeholders including farmers and the industry at large.”
Divya will be based in Mumbai and will report to the founders office. Her appointment is effective immediately.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube