Adfactors PR wins public Relations Mandate of Eveready India

Eveready India Industries Ltd has awarded its public relations mandate to Adfactors PR.

After a competitive selection process, Adfactors PR emerged as the chosen public relations partner for Eveready India to partner the company in its transformation journey as well as re-invent an iconic brand making it relevant & contemporary to the younger audience. Under the mandate, Adfactors PR will provide strategic counsel, media relations, influencer engagement and services.

“We are thrilled to appoint Adfactors PR as the communication partner for Eveready. It is essential for us to be more visible amongst our target audience and to let our consumers know that we are more than just batteries,” said Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President & Business Unit Head – Battery & Flashlight. “Given the strategic expertise of Adfactors PR we intend to further strengthen our brand position & recall as well as scale up the arc of influence among key opinion leaders, media and Gen-Z cohorts for our overall business. It is especially important to shape the stories of various new launches, including a state-of-the-art range of Rechargeable Flashlights, Ultima Alkaline Batteries, Coin Batteries, Instacharge Emergency LED bulbs and more.”

Adfactors PR Chief Executive Officer Nijay N. Nair asserted: “As portable energy and smart lighting solutions gain importance, it is an appropriate moment for Eveready India to harness the tremendous power of public relations to expand its footprint. With our pan-India presence, Adfactors PR is well-placed to turbocharge Eveready’s communications campaign and ensure its products gain greater popularity across geographies. Brand Eveready will now build on its glorious century-long legacy and will reach even greater heights over the coming years. We are delighted to take on this mandate.”

