Adfactors PR names Nijay N Nair as CEO

Adfactors PR today announced that the company’s COO Nijay N. Nair is being elevated to the role of CEO, starting April 1, 2022.

Nijay (43) began his journey with the firm as Senior Vice-President, Strategy & Planning, in April 2013. Over the last nine years, he has led several transformational agendas within Adfactors PR. His responsibilities included Planning, Finance, Commercial, Legal, M&A, and incubation of new Practices/Geographies as he transitioned from Director to COO and now CEO. He also steered the greenfield Sri Lanka operations to make Adfactors PR Lanka the largest PR firm in the island nation.

Adfactors PR Co-Founders – Rajesh Chaturvedi and Madan Bahal – remain upbeat about the firm’s growth potential with the tailwinds of an accelerating digital economy, high GDP growth and an increasingly complex business environment.

Nijay’s elevation will allow the Founders to concentrate on future-preparedness, including market, product, leadership and capacity development. The firm, which has been steadily consolidating its leadership in the Indian market, has launched four new Practices in recent months, including Frontier Technologies, Social Impact/ ESG, Mobility, and the New Energy practice. The firm has also built a robust Internet Economy portfolio which now accounts for over one-third of its retained clients.

On the appointment, Adfactors PR's Co-Founder and Chairman Rajesh Chaturvedi said, “Nijay has been an integral part of the Adfactors family and we are proud to see him grow and evolve with us over the years. His undying passion, commitment, innovative mindset and agility have helped the organisation address challenges and seize opportunities. His leadership will help us unlock new opportunities and re-define excellence year-on-year.”

Adfactors PR's Co-Founder and Managing Director Madan Bahal said, “Nijay has deep-rooted alignment with the mission and purpose of our company and has played a pivotal role over the last decade in driving the company’s transformation. His appointment is, thus, a significant step in building a strategic team of leaders who can guide the firm into the next decade.”

Nijay said, “This is an honour, privilege, and a big responsibility. Adfactors PR’s client roster transcends all sectors of the Indian economic landscape and importantly, also cradles the aspirations of budding communication professionals. In what promises to be an exciting decade for the Indian economy, we have to move up the value chain of reputation consulting to provide strategic thinking and narrative management for our clients. There is a lot for us to do.”

In a professional career spanning almost two decades, Nijay has held senior management positions with global execution responsibilities at IT/ITES and Logistics/Infrastructure corporations. He is a Physics graduate from Mumbai University and has an MBA in International Trade and Finance from the US. He describes himself as ‘specialist at being a generalist’. He lives in Mumbai with his mother, wife and two children.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)