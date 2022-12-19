‘A brand is only as strong as the stories we tell, so create authentic brand stories’
Nairita Ghosh, Corporate Director – Corporate Communications, IHCL, was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
Today, we feature Nairita Ghosh, Corporate Director – Corporate Communications, The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), who was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Ghosh is a communications professional with over 14 years of industry experience. Prior to IHCL, she also worked with FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick, Edelman, Crimson Interactive Pvt. Ltd. and Vodafone.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
While being given the opportunity to be part of these coveted PR and Corporate Communications Women Achievers Awards and being recognised as an Emerging Leader in Corporate Communications is an honour in itself, what makes this achievement truly special is being part of this elite list alongside so many talented women stalwarts across different industries.
It is immensely inspiring to see so many women leaders act as trailblazers in their varying domains, and it fills me with both, pride, and hope for a stronger future, where women continue to lead the way to newer heights of success.
Even as I celebrate my achievement, I truly believe that success is not a solo journey, and this award is a testament to my amazing mentors, colleagues, teams and organisation that is Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), who support and encourage me to put my best foot forward every single day.
I also want to extend a big thank you to the entire e4m team for organising these prestigious awards that not only recognises the immense talent and hard work that is the foundation of our PR and communications industry but also motivates us all to raise the bar further.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
A traveller at heart, I have always believed in the adage – it is not the destination but the journey that matters. And what better journey than the one that allows you to hone your expertise; learn and unlearn skills, new and old; and utilise your creativity, all while meeting people from different walks of life!
What makes the journey of a communications professional even more exciting is the exposure one gets to different cultures, which often shapes the narrative of all communication; varied ways of thinking and innovation, all closely intertwined with business goals and long-term vision.
What inspires me, each and every day, is the belief that the communications strategy executed by my team and myself does not just make an instant short term impact, but in fact, shapes stakeholder sentiment about IHCL and its different brands in the long run, and will always be part of IHCL’s history in its journey towards greater success.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
While the past decade has definitely seen the PR and communications industry in India evolve rapidly, the past two years have only just accelerated this transformation.
The role of digitisation has only become more prominent, with digital and social media platforms overtaking their traditional counterparts to become key sources of real-time global updates, a melting pot of socio-economic and political movements and, many a times, the point of origin for the harbingers of change. Influencer marketing, which earlier used to be viewed as a global phenomenon, has strongly made its presence felt in India, with audiences often trusting the views of their favourite influencers, even over marketing communications.
This has led to the blurring of lines between public relations, marketing and content curation, with each acting as a facilitator for the other to create organisational narratives that are not just brand but instead, community focused.
Another change that has permeated the industry, is the strong focus on initiatives that look beyond just business and instead aim at the greater good of society and the world at large. Today, sustainability is not just a ‘key’ word but ‘the’ word of the hour, around which organisations are shaping their business, with long term focus on making a positive impact on the environment and community. ESG (Environmental, social and governance) related initiatives are transforming from a to-do to a must-do, a change that is rapidly making its presence felt across all segments of both, business and communications.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
While the learnings from an industry as dynamic as PR and communications, are too numerous to list, one that has definitely stayed with me and shaped the professional I am today, is the realisation and acceptance that change is the only constant.
Our industry is one that is dynamic and constantly evolving to adopt new trends, platforms and audience requirements. For one to not only be a successful communications expert but also drive business goals, adaptability and flexibility are invaluable assets to have. That aside, having a creative bent of mind with a flair for innovation goes a long way in creating stories and campaigns that are consistent; relevant to both, one’s business and the consumer; and high on emotional quotient; thereby creating and building connections with one’s audience beyond just one’s product and service. After all, there is no greater power that the power of storytelling in the vast world of communications.
This knack for adaptability, flexibility, creativity and innovation will see our industry grow in leaps and bounds in the coming years. Artificial intelligence and big data will play even more significant roles in the way brands and organisations craft their campaigns. From niche targeting, developing targeted content for varied platforms to search engine optimisation, data driven, customer-centric and predictive insights will continue to gain larger credence with the passage of time.
The variety of content that can be created will explode further with live streaming, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) elevating communications to the next level to create a truly borderless world.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
It has been a decade since I myself walked into the kaleidoscopic world of communications and PR as a bright-eyed, bushy haired young professional. From that first taste of crafting communications strategies for various clients to today driving global communications for a hospitality industry leader such as Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the one thing that has not changed is my passion for good storytelling.
For all those looking to pursue and grow in this world of PR and communications, all I would say is, let your love for storytelling drive your communications. A brand is only as strong as the stories we tell, so create brand stories that are authentic, high on emotional quotient and relevant to the times and platforms they are indented for.
This combined with the affinity for creative expression, hunger for knowledge and the firm belief that one never stops learning, will hold you in good stead in an industry that welcomes young, innovative minds wholeheartedly.
Prerna Arun joins FedEx as Lead Corporate Communications & CSR, MEISA
Her previous stint was with ReNew Power as General Manager - Communications (branding, digital, social media and B2B marketing)
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 15, 2022 11:48 AM | 1 min read
Prerna Arun has joined FedEx as Lead Corporate Communications & CSR, MEISA (Middle East, India Subcontinent and Africa) region. She will be heading corporate communications, sustainability communications, CSR, crisis communications and digital content strategy in India subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.
Arun’s previous stint was with ReNew Power as General Manager – Communications (branding, digital, social media and B2B marketing). She spearheaded the Nasdaq listing from a marketing communications standpoint for ReNew Power.
Arun brings with her two decades of experience in corporate communications, marketing communications and brand management. Throughout her career, she has worked with leading international and national firms like AkzoNobel, Fortis Healthcare, Pi Communications, MSL Group, Leo Burnett and Perfect Relations.
Try to be proactive, self-starter, quick learner & self-motivator: Deeksha Ahuja
Ahuja, Manager – Corporate Affairs and Communications, Carlsberg India, was honoured with ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 14, 2022 8:35 AM | 4 min read
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Deeksha Ahuja, Manager – Corporate Affairs and Communications, Carlsberg India, who was honoured as ‘Emerging Leader in Corp Comm’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Ahuja is an experienced professional and specialises in media relations and communications, employee branding, employee engagement, social media engagement, leadership communications, company branding, writing and conceptualising all corporate collaterals.
Prior to joining Carlsberg India, she contributed to organisations such as EY, Incedo Inc., Weber Shandwick, Zee News, Contify and Press Trust of India.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
It’s so inspiring. It’s a great recognition of the work I do in corporate communications and PR. I am proud, happy and extremely grateful to exchange4media for recognising me and my work towards the industry.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
As a communicator, I have always been motivated by creative projects, teamwork and being able to draw a connection between my efforts and the organisation’s bottom line. Having the opportunity to lead campaigns from ideation through launch and then celebrating its success is my motivation.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
Over the past few years PR has become increasingly difficult to define. Today, PR is, in my opinion, pretty much any type of marketing communication that positively influences key stakeholders, including customers, partners and even employees. Social media has a weighty consequence on public relations, creating new opportunities and challenges for brands. It allows brands to engage across a variety of channels in real-time, which has led to an increased demand for them to address consumer inquiries quickly and effectively. Social media has also led to the emergence of powerful digital influencers for brands to reach out to and work with.
Global practices that I see, can be implemented in India is - Collaboration to promote each other and knowledge sharing. We all must not work in silos; collaboration is the thing of 2022! This will go a long way to shape the future of the industry which needs to give its best to the corporate world and the nation.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
We all had to switch to a remote working format because of the pandemic. It was a huge learning experience for me, and something I found really challenging at first, as I wasn’t used to working with colleagues remotely. However, the experience taught me just how flexible and resilient I can be.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
My only message for future generations is - Try to be proactive, self-starters, quick learners and a self-motivator and don't have the fear of taking risks. If you want to touch the sky, you must accept that you may fall a lot of times! Regardless of how much people and your community interfere, be like a stone in front of them and convince them with your work and sometimes words. But stay strong!
MtekPower appoints Popkorn as its digital creative agency
Popkorn is spearheading several campaigns for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 5:23 PM | 2 min read
MtekPower, an inverter battery brand, has appointed Popkorn, a subsidiary of Value 360 Communications Group, as its digital creative agency for its growth in the digital landscape.
As a part of the mandate, Popkorn is working towards positioning MtekPower as the ultimate power backup source in millions of households across India. Leveraging the brand’s strong offline presence, the agency is charting its digital transformation journey across all leading platforms, such as LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. The concentrated efforts by the agency have already resulted in brand awareness among the targeted audience cohorts.
Popkorn is also spearheading several campaigns for the brand. Through the ongoing #BackUpTohBantaHai campaign, MtekPower intends to highlight the importance of an uninterrupted power supply that helps loved ones stay connected. The brand aims to reach out to its target audience - from small business owners to households - while offering a trusted solution to their day-to-day challenges of power cuts.
Vishal Mehra, CEO, Popkorn, said, “The pandemic taught us a lot of lessons, one among them was the importance of our homes. A safe place for all of us, which influences our entire life. A brand like MtekPower enables people to live without interruptions at home. Right from the pitch stage, the entire team at Mtek was clear about what they wanted to talk about and their vision for the brand. It is a pleasure to partner with a brand like Mtek, which literally has such an electrifying influence in our lives.”
Arush Gupta, Director of Okaya Power Group, said, “In this tech-driven world, every brand is embracing digital transformation, and they must. While MtekPower has disrupted India’s offline inverter battery market, we believe it’s time to create a substantial presence online too. We are glad to have partnered with Popkorn, as the new-age agency is aligned with our vision and will assist us by bringing an expert view of the latest digital trends. We trust the agency’s expertise and look forward to benefitting from its mindfully curated strategies.”
Pokporn has been riding a steady growth wave recently. The company has bagged several significant mandates, including VietJet, REA India, and MoneyView.
Landor & Fitch bring alive ‘digital sugar’
The agency built the design language for a tech startup to curate ‘limitless possibilities’ through a unique and powerful brand identity
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 7:23 PM | 3 min read
Revolutionary, bold, inspiring – marked the beginning for Landor & Fitch, to explore a new canvas of visual and verbal brand identity – for transforming Sugarbox. Aligning change to business goals, vision, and an ambitious future-forward story, needs the combined power of creativity and clarity for the brand to speak to its stakeholders. Taking this road and keeping the core message at heart – enabling equalized access to digital experiences – Landor & Fitch conceptualised the distinctive new identity for the tech start-up Sugarbox.
Elaborating how team Landor & Fitch worked on the new brand identity, Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director, Landor & Fitch, shares, “One of the things that truly impressed us was that an organization in the technology domain was thinking about brand identity as a powerful signal of change and transformation. We met the Leadership team and understood that Sugarbox as an organization was focused to embrace innovation. This is where the idea of ‘the link to limitless’ took form. It was a straightforward brief - focused positioning and memorable messaging. This gave us an opportunity to make a difference and showcase the metaphor of a sweet box, aesthetically and verbally”.
The brand refresh process commanded a rigorous approach. Different aspects that would influence the brand strategy the company’s vision, its plan of execution, customers, and their mindsets – all were taken into consideration. The team analyzed what the customers think about the brand today, and how the brand should be positioned in the future. From a cultural context, factors such as ‘Digital India’, its future and the narrative around connectivity in the country, were assessed. After much deliberation, the team arrived at this aspirational, powerful idea of ‘the link to limitless’ – a place where anyone and everyone would benefit from reliable and contextual digital access.
The creative team then joined forces and worked on defining the archetype - the Sugarbox persona - a process that is critical to develop an identity. The team envisioned this persona as empowering, revolutionary, agile, and inspiring – refreshing aspects for a brand in the tech industry. Conceptually, aspects of ‘digital sugar’ were developed to reflect the digital experiences enabled for consumers, in a limitless mode. The focus was crystal clear, to curate Sugarbox as a relatable, vibrant, and a distinctive brand that sets the benchmark as a platform that enables. The color palette, typefaces, combination of bold colors with warm colors, the typography - all these elements were meticulously weaved in, to create the Sugarbox visual language.
“The intent of this brand transformation delivers two-fold objectives – to deepen our commitment as enablers of digital access and emphasize on the potential to impact Digitisation. It is the need of the hour to stay relevant for our stakeholders, with simplicity and potential. The idea of ‘the link to limitless’ speaks about our focus to build the internet of the future of Connected Devices, Applications, People and Things. We are glad that team Landor & Fitch brilliantly connected all the dots to bring forth a powerful narrative for the brand”, quotes Rohit Paranjpe, Co-founder and CEO Sugarbox.
Media Mantra wins PR mandate for Elecrama 2023
India’s largest event in the Electrical & Allied Electronic Industry will feature 1,500+ exhibitors from over 70 countries
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 3:40 PM | 3 min read
In its role as official PR partner, Media Mantra will implement a high-impact communications campaign for Elecrama 2023 in India and key international markets, targeting all key stakeholder groups.
Udit Pathak, Director, Media Mantra, said "It is an honor to be chosen as the official PR Agency of Elecrama 2023. There is a huge business potential riding on the increasing relevance of EVs, Charging Infra, RE and Green Hydrogen, and Energy Storage. The upcoming 15th edition of ELECRAMA 2023, focusing on such opportunities, aims to position India as the fulcrum of futuristic technologies and solutions required for achieving sustainable growth. We are pleased to partner IEEMA as their official PR Agency for Elecrama 2023. Media Mantra has proven expertise in implementing innovative and high-impact campaigns and we look forward to our team playing an integral role in making ELECRAMA 2023 a great success."
Rahul Mehta, CEO of Media Mantra, said, "We are delighted to partner IEEMA and conscious of our role as strategic communication advisors for Elecrama 2023.There is a noticeable energy transition in our modern world. As India aims to become an 'energy-independent' nation by 2047, IEEMA, the largest congregation of the power sector ecosystem with a vision to make our country a manufacturing hub, is set to unveil the 2023 edition of its flagship event ELECRAMA. Leveraging our sectoral expertise and demonstrated ability to manage large industry events, we look forward to supporting IEEMA in achieving the desired communication and business outcomes for ELECRAMA 2023."
About ELECRAMA
ELECRAMA is the flagship showcase of the Indian Electrical and Electronics Industry and the largest congregation of power sector ecosystem in the geography. The much-anticipated event brings together the complete spectrum of solutions that powers the planet from source to socket and everything in between. Featuring not just equipment & technology, but peerless thought leadership platforms for everything electric - from technical conclaves to industry summits.
About IEEMA
Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) is the apex association of manufacturers of electrical, industrial electronics and allied equipment in India. Founded in 1948, IEEMA is the first ISO certified industry association with encompassing the complete value chain in power generation, transmission and distribution equipment, including new and renewable energy. IEEMA members contribute to more than 95% of the power equipment installed in India and represent a turnover of over USD 50 Billion. IEEMA has a PAN India presence with its corporate office at New Delhi, registered office at Mumbai, regional offices at Kolkata and Bangalore and eight state offices.
About Media Mantra
Founded in 2012, Media Mantra is India's fastest-growing independent PR and integrated communications firms that partners with businesses and organizations to evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputation. Headquartered in Gurugram, the firm has extended its offices to metro cities like Bangalore, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where its dedicated workforce bolster clients with confidence to lead and act with certainty, earning the trust of their stakeholders. Honored for its excellent media campaigns, cutting-edge communication solutions, and outstanding results, Media Mantra provides services that go beyond PR strategies to execute impactful integrated campaigns. The company is recognized for its premium services, considerable growth from the ground up, core principles, and independent setup - all of which stem from a burning desire to provide the best services to its ever-growing list of diverse clients.
Baazi Games appoints Himank Tripathi as Chief Communications Officer & Spokesperson
Prior to this, he was leading external affairs and investor relations for EaseMyTrip
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 11:02 AM | 2 min read
Baazi Games has appointed Himank Tripathi as its Chief Communications Officer & Spokesperson.
Tripathi will be responsible for leading and driving the overall communication strategy for Baazi Games.
He brings in nearly 20 years of experience in stakeholder engagement and external communications across industries. In the past, he has successfully driven strategic brand and corporate communications for varied brand portfolios. Prior to joining Baazi Games, he was leading external affairs and investor relations for EaseMyTrip and has worked with other brands such as Tata, Vodafone, Facebook, NASSCOM, Xiaomi, Magicpin, BlackBerry and HP.
Commenting on the appointment, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said: “Over the years, Baazi Games has been constantly contributing to nurturing the growth of poker ecosystem and real money gaming sector in India. As we move into the next phase of growth, building and expanding our marketing capabilities is vital. We are pleased to have Himank onboard and his deep knowledge of marketing and communication across industries will be crucial to drive strategic conversations with both, our internal and external stakeholders to further accelerate growth while strengthen our positioning in the industry.”
“I am very excited to embark upon this new journey with Baazi Games. It’s inspiring to see the way Baazi Games has created a leadership position in Poker and the real money gaming sector with renowned platforms like PokerBaazi, BalleBaazi and CardBaazi. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team towards strengthening the brand’s communication strategy and addressing challenges to scale newer heights,” Tripathi said.
Organisations need to identify right channels & outlets for their message
Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder & CEO, Media Corridors, was bestowed with ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 8:41 AM | 6 min read
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Ayushi Arora Gulyani, Founder and CEO, Media Corridors, who was awarded the ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year’ award at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards.
Gulyani is a communication professional with 13 years of experience the media and PR industry. Her first stint was with Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group) where she worked for over two years and then she went on to contribute for organisations namely MullenLowe Lintas Group and Network18 Media & Investments Limited before starting her own venture.
Excerpts:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Being honest, holding the lady in my hands and reciting a thank you speech has always been a scenario I’ve imagined in my mind ever since I stepped into the world of media and communications. I’m grateful to the jury members for giving me the recognition of ‘Women Achievers Awards 2022’ and giving the award of ‘Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year.’ This award is such a dream come true and certainly a motivating spirit for all my future activities. Its more of a reward for the tasks I have successfully completed in the past, as well as for the projects my team and I will complete in the future.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
For me, success is important both at a personal, as well as at a professional level. Success is seeing the organisation grow, which leads to personal achievement and business growth. There might be instances of failure or stagnation, but it does not demotivate me anyhow. On the other hand, I feel re-invigorated to perform even more.
Failure and stagnation are a part of life, but they should not stop you from achieving your goals. You must learn from your mistakes and use them as motivation to move forward. If you let them control you, then you will never experience the success that you deserve.
I believe that success is attainable as long as you have the dedication and determination to reach it. You must be willing to put in the hard work and sacrifice required to achieve greatness. There will be obstacles along the way, but you must overcome them if you want to succeed.
So, keep pushing forward and never give up on your dreams. Remember, success is attainable as long as you stay focused and never give up.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years?
The public relations and corporate communications industry has seen a lot of change and evolution over the years. This is due to the ever-changing landscape of the media and the way that information is shared. In the past, the focus of public relations was on getting media coverage for their clients. This would often be done through press releases, media relations, and event planning.
Nowadays, the focus has shifted to digital and social media. Social media has become one of the most powerful tools for companies and organisations to get their message out there. It’s also a great way to connect with customers and build relationships. Corporate communications teams now need to be well-versed in digital and social media platforms and strategies.
The landscape of the media has also changed drastically over the years. There are now more channels and outlets than ever before. This means that companies need to be more strategic in their communications. They need to identify the right channels and outlets for their message and target their audience accordingly.
All of these changes have made the public relations and corporate communications industry more challenging and exciting. It’s an ever-evolving field that requires constant adaptation. But it’s also a field with a lot of opportunity. Companies that are able to embrace change and innovate will be the ones that succeed in the long run.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
As someone who's worked in the public relations industry for over 10 years in the media industry, I've seen a lot of changes. Here are five lessons I've learned about the industry:
- There's always something new to learn: The PR industry is constantly evolving, so it's important to keep up with the latest trends. Whether it's new technologies or changes in the media landscape, there's always something new to learn.
- It's all about relationships: PR is all about building and maintaining relationships. Whether it's with the media, influencers, or customers, strong relationships are key to success.
- Flexibility is key: Things can change quickly in the PR world, so it's important to be flexible. Plans can change, deadlines can be moved, and crises can happen. Being able to adapt on the fly is crucial.
- Creativity is essential: To be successful in PR, you need to be creative. Finding new ways to get your message out there is essential.
- It's not all about the numbers: Sure, numbers are important in PR. But it's not all about them. The relationships you build and the creativity you put into your work are just as important.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
If you want to be a successful communications professional, there are a few things you need to know. First, it's important to be able to write well. This means being able to craft catchy headlines, interesting blog posts, and engaging social media content. Secondly, you need to be able to understand and use data. This means being able to analyze data sets, understand what they're telling you, and then use that information to make strategic decisions. Finally, you need to be able to work well with others. This means being able to build relationships, collaborate effectively, and be a team player. If you can master these three things, you'll be well on your way to a successful career in communications.
