Rediffusion collaborates with IHCL for launch of ‘She Remains the Taj’

Rediffusion has collaborated with IHCL for the launch the brand’s campaign ‘She Remains the Taj’ - a holistic framework of women-centric initiatives for all stakeholders including guests, employees, partners and the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Parveen Chander, Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, IHCL said, “IHCL has always empowered women to embrace different roles in the organisation by providing enabling policies, constant support and addressing developmental needs to tap into their potential. She Remains the Taj, the campaign celebrates the powerful roles women play across all walks of life.”

He added, “Adding yet another first to its legacy, Taj took a leadership role in the digital space by launching ‘She Remains the Taj’ film on Metaverse.”

Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President of Rediffusion, "Almost 20 years ago, Rediffusion launched the iconic 'She is the Taj' campaign'. With 'She remains the Taj', we've come full circle. The campaign is an ode to womanhood and reaffirms the brand's commitment to women's empowerment. The film features IHCL's amazing women partners, employees and guests and is a celebration of 'her many proud achievements. The campaign launch in the metaverse has given us the confidence to scale up our offerings.”

“We are very happy that we have been able to demonstrate live-event capability with this launch”, says Sanjay Sakalley who heads up Rediffusion FutureTech. “These are still early days in India for the practical deployment of metaverse. A lot of it looks deceptively simple but requires a lot of technology back-end and design. We are going to quickly transit to version 2.0 in the months to come where the experience will become more real, more seamless and more enjoyable.”

