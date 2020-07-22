80 dB appointed FLYX's India communications partner

80-dB Communications, a reputation management advisory, has been appointed as the communication partner for FLYX in India. FLYX is a New York based social network application for personalised OTT content. The scope of work includes rolling out an integrated communications plan - public relations, influencer outreach and social media with the aim to drive awareness and engagement with consumers.

FLYX is a social network platform for OTT content. It helps users find recommended content to watch, on the back of a unique algorithm that aggregates reviews from their friends, family, and contacts across all major streaming platforms. The value that FLYX provides is in reducing time in decision making, and being able to find positive reviews from the users’ social network, that are aligned to personal taste.

“OTT platforms have seen an unprecedented spike in viewership amidst the Covid-19 outbreak as people spend more time at home. OTT platforms are buzzing with activity as users are binge watching content. India is home to 30+OTT platforms and is the second largest market after the US. Our India entry is a strategic milestone in our growth plans”, said, Shashank Singh, CEO & Co-founder, FLYX., “We have found the right partner in 80-dB Communications to enhance our brand image and for managing our startegic communication across the Indian market. Our engagement with 80-dB will help us create a distinct position in the market and raise memorability by helping craft compelling stories around our product and proposition that will be told across platforms”.

Abhilasha Padhy, Jt. Managing Director & C-founder, 80-dB Communications, on winning the PR mandate said, “We welcome FLYX into our community of consumer client brands, and look forward to playing our part in driving its growth trajectory in India. We will be combining traditional media approaches along with digital and social outreach to execute an integrated communications campaign. We are confident that our consultative methodology supported by insights will help FLYX realise their ambition for the market.”