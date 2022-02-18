Zoomcar elevates Nirmal NR as India CEO

Prior to this, he was the President for Growth and Marketplace

Zoomcar today announced the appointment of Nirmal NR as their CEO for India. In his new role, Nirmal will be responsible for all aspects of Growth, Operations, and Customer Experience for the company in India.

Prior to this, Nirmal was the President for Growth and Marketplace at Zoomcar. Before joining Zoomcar, Nirmal had launched and ran OYO Rooms in Kerala. Nirmal also has diverse experience across industries with companies like Ashok Leyland and E.I. DuPont. He is a Production Engineer from NIT Calicut and an MBA from Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

“We’re thrilled to announce Nirmal as our CEO for India” said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder Zoomcar “Nirmal’s diverse skillsets and seasoned leadership will play an instrumental role in continuing to scale the India business. I am confident that in his new role he will help excellently position the Company as we scale our marketplace pan-India.”

Nirmal NR, CEO, Zoomcar India added “I am very excited to be leading Zoomcar’s India business at this important stage of its growth. At Zoomcar, we’re currently sitting on the cusp of a dramatic transformation within personal mobility, and I look forward to working closely with Greg and the broader Zoomcar team to help the company reach new heights.”

