Zenith India bags media mandate for Zoomcar

Zenith, the ROI agency under Publicis Groupe, is awarded the media mandate for Zoomcar, the world's largest emerging market-focused car-sharing platform. Zenith India has won the mandate after a successful multi-agency pitch by Zoomcar and aims to strengthen and elevate Zoomcar’s marketing efforts in India.

As a part of the mandate, Zenith will handle the entire gamut of media planning including brand strategy, media buying and implementation. The scope of work will be ROI driven with data analytics as its core. Through this association, Zenith expects to help expand Zoomcar as a brand to a larger audience and build a strong media presence in the market.

Commenting on the business win, Jai Lala, CEO, Zenith India said, “In a progressing market, we aim to give the best data analytics experience to our clients. We are delighted to have partnered with Zoomcar, the world's largest emerging market-focused car-sharing platform. Our ROI-led strategic media approach will aid to company’s growth in India.”

Speaking on the partnership, Nirmal NR, CEO, Zoomcar India said, “We are happy to partner with Zenith to help bolster our marketing strategies in India. We look forward to a fruitful association and believe that the agency with its innovative ideas and inherent data analytics, media planning and buying knowledge will help with our business growth”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)