Industry experts share insights on leveraging tech to build brands

The first edition of e4m Pride of India Brands - The Best of South - conference and awards saw an enlightening panel discussion with industry dignitaries deliberating on ‘Leveraging technology to build brands’. The session covered how marketing data and technology were taking businesses to the next level by making their marketing campaigns more relevant, effective and personalised.

On the panel were Lavanya Nalli- Chairperson, Nalli Group of Companies; CS Sudheer- Founder and CEO, Ffreedom App and IndianMoney.com; Nirmal NR- CEO, Zoom Car and Shahir Muneer- Founder and Director, Divo. The session was moderated by Indrajeet Mookerjee- President, Dentsu Creative- South.

The panellists kick-started the session by discussing how technology has catapulted business before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Nalli, “I think what the pandemic did was it basically changed behaviours. It was an external event that came out of nowhere. Some of our consumers are not the typical demographic that you would find online but out of the need, they had to become more tech savvy and I think that is the acceleration that we saw. A huge shift in terms of consumer segment that historically has been the hardest to adopt these technologies out of necessity have started to adopt them and then it is for us as businesses to really to just double down on that and continue to make that much more inclusive and accessible to people.”

Sudheer agreed and further stated how his company came up with ways to leverage technology. “We started IndianMoney.com back in 2008 as a financial education company and by 2019 we were the largest financial education company at its peak. We were educating 5000 people a day on phone. During one board meeting, we decided that we should do something more because the call centre approach, answering 35000 calls a day was not going to scale further. So that’s when we decided we should leverage technology to its fullest to solve this problem. But then I wanted to reach out to people and understand what is the real problem. I conducted 28 financial freedom workshops. People used to pay me three thousand rupees per person to attend the workshop and there were 300 people in one workshop. These people taught me in those 28 days of workshop that it is not that they don’t know to manage money, but they don’t have money to manage. They asked me to tell them how to make money. So that is when we decided that let us graduate ourselves from financial education company to a livelihood education company,” he added.

Nirmal NR elucidated, “At Zoom Car, we use drive data essentially for every usage of the car especially in terms of heat, brake, acceleration and other things that happen. We use our own algorithms to understand risk. Essentially, some of us are better drivers and some of us are not. So this capability comes from all the data that we gather. We gather all the data, try to understand how good this person is as a driver. You are sharing somebody else’s car so you need to take that risk into account. Therefore, this is the kind of AI that we use. That algorithm keeps learning and every second you are going to get data for car which is transferred.”

Concluding the session, Muneer said one important aspect of content was the insights we received in terms of the various demographics. “The kind of users watching and consuming the content was an important part because when the content creator is creating the content for that particular audience, it is also important for us to be able to ensure that the brand is also reaching to the right audience and the content creators are making a content that is not going to make sense for its audience as well.”

“The amount of data is extremely vast. It gives a good sense of understanding that we are able to gauge based on what particularly a brand wants,” Muneer noted.

