Zeenah Vilcassim moves on from Bacardi as its MD
She will be staying in India to take on a new role within an Indian company
exchange4media has learned from reliable sources that Zeenah Vilcassim, Marketing Director at Bacardi India, has moved on from the organisation. Vilcassim confirmed the news of her exit to exchange4media. She will be staying in India to take on a new role within an Indian company which will be disclosed soon.
She joined Bacardi six years ago as the Global Brand Director for DEWAR’S Scotch whisky, and moved to India in April 2021 to be the Marketing Director of Bacardi India. At Bacardi, she led flagship properties like BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, and Casa BACARDÍ Halloween. Vilcassim’s career began as an economist in 2009. Later, she moved on to Management Consultant role at Ernst and Young.
OnePlus' Navnit Nakra joins Pine Labs as CRO
Nakra was the India CEO of OnePlus from October 2021 to August 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 11:54 AM | 1 min read
Navnit Nakra the former CEO of OnePlus has joined merchant platform Pine Labs as its Chief Revenue Officer.
Nakra was the India CEO for the smartphone brand from October 2021 to August 2023. He joined the company in March 2020 as its VP and Chief Strategy Officer for India.
He previously worked with Apple and Citibank.
Rishikar Krishna elevated to VP - Corporate Marketing at Aditya Birla Group
Prior to the elevation, Krishna was AVP - Corporate Marketing and Brand at the company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 11:23 AM | 1 min read
Rishikar Krishna has been promoted to Vice President - Corporate Marketing at Aditya Birla Group. – He made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as VP Corporate Marketing at Aditya Birla Group!”, he said in his LinkedIn post.
Prior to the elevation, Krishna was Assistant Vice President - Corporate Marketing and Brand at the company where he drove strategic, innovative marketing initiatives to maintain brand integrity and brand image.
Previously, Krishna has worked with Radio Mirchi, Skechers, Philips Consumer Electronics among other organisations.
DENTSU CREATIVE India gets Aneesh Jaisinghani as Senior Group Executive Creative Director
He was previously the Senior Executive Creative Director at Cheil India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 11:21 AM | 3 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has announced the appointment of Aneesh Jaisinghani as Senior Group Executive Creative Director. Reporting to Joy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer - North, DENTSU CREATIVE India, he will bring a wealth of experience and creative prowess to elevate the agency's capabilities and solidify its position as a center for quality, innovation, and exceptional work.
Aneesh will play a significant role in leading the creative teams responsible for key clients such as Maruti Suzuki and Pernod-Ricard brands. With an unwavering focus on Modern Creativity, his mission is to foster a dynamic and visionary creative culture that empowers the agency to curate campaigns that truly connect with its clients at a profound level.
Prior to this, Aneesh was the Senior Executive Creative Director at Cheil India, where he successfully led Samsung's mobile business. With a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked with agencies such as Lintas, Grey, Contract, and Bates. Aneesh's exceptional work has been recognized with more than 75 awards in prestigious national awards shows, including Abbys, Goafest, and Kyoorius. Moreover, his creativity and talent have earned him numerous accolades and nominations in renowned international awards like Cannes and Spikes.
Speaking on the appointment, Joy Mohanty said, “Aneesh is amongst the finest designers in the country. He has consistently spearheaded groundbreaking projects for Samsung Mobiles, a brand known for its tech-forwardness and innovation. Additionally, he has been a driving force behind numerous award-winning purpose-driven initiatives. This unique blend makes him an invaluable leader to lead the charge in our pursuit of Modern Creativity.”
Aneesh added, “Dentsu India has been consistently at the forefront of its game for the past 7-8 years. The crowning of DENTSU CREATIVE India as 'The Agency of the Year' at Cannes Lions 2022 serves as a definitive testament to its unrivaled standing in the industry. Furthermore, with an extensive list of esteemed clients, dentsu India stands as one of the most thrilling networks to be associated with in the present day. So, when the opportunity to be a part of dentsu came my way, it was a no brainer!”
DENTSU CREATIVE India made a remarkable impact from its very inception, taking the world by storm when it was honoured as the 'Agency of The Year' at the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in 2022 - a historic first for India. Its achievements included securing a Titanium award, as well as three Grand Prix, two Gold Lions, and three Silver Lions. DENTSU CREATIVE India continues to achieve outstanding success, exemplified by its recent accomplishment of three Bronze Lions at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. Alongside this recognition, the agency has also won notable brands as clients, further cementing its position as a prominent player in the industry.
Abhishek Bhattacharya elevated to Associate Director - Sports Sales at Disney Star
He was previously Senior Manager - Ad Sales
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 10:06 AM | 1 min read
Media professional Abhishek Bhattacharya has been elevated to Associate Director - Sports Sales at Disney Star.
He shared the news through a LinkedIn post: "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Associate Director - Sports Sales at Disney Star!
"Here, I'm responsible for driving innovative solutions with #SportsOnTV for brands from FMCG, OTT, Social Media, and Foods Business in Western India. These businesses contribute 45% of #TVADEX and offers a huge potential in the year of #FestivalOfCricket ?and further."
Bhattacharya was previously Senior Manager - Ad Sales at the company where he was managing brand and media solution for brands in Mumbai and Gujarat for the Star Sports Network.
He has worked for companies like ITW, Bloomberg and Bennett Coleman in the past.
Salil Shanker exits Amnet, joins Lemma
His last day at Amnet was Thursday, August 3rd
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 5, 2023 8:50 AM | 1 min read
Salil Shanker, Chief Operating Officer at Amnet Programmatic Experts for Dentsu Aegis Network, has moved on, highly placed sources have shared with e4m. His last day at Amnet was Thursday, August 3rd. Prior to his stint as COO, Shanker was Vice President at Amnet.
He is said to be moving on to join Lemma in a leadership role. The New York-headquartered Lemma is a premier omnichannel Supply Side Platform (SSP) specializing in emerging formats.
Shanker helped to usher in the Search Engine Marketing era in the Indian digital landscape, and has since become a driving force in performance and programmatic adtech. He was responsible for establishing and helping helm Amnet India- the programmatic arm for Dentsu Aegis network.
With over 15 years of experience in the digital ecosystem, his previous positions have included Director - Search, Isobar and Search Manager at GroupM Media. Outside of his work, Shanker is a keen photographer and has dabbled in freelance work in the field.
e4m has reached out to Dentsu for an official conformation of the news, but is yet to get a response.
DDB Tribal appoints Purva Ummat as Group Creative Director
Ummat will report directly to Iraj Fraz, who leads the creative department at DDB Tribal
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 5:27 PM | 2 min read
Purva Ummat has been appointed as the Group Creative Director at DDB Tribal. With this strategic move, the agency aims to enhance its innovative and data-driven creative solutions, transcending traditional media boundaries.
Commenting on her new role at DDB Tribal, Purva Ummat said, “When it comes to thinking fresh and out of the box, DDB has been making all the right noises. And DDB’s recent Network of the Year win at Cannes Lions 2023 shows the strength of their creative prowess. I am eager to add to this infectious energy and creative strength in Delhi.”
Ummat will report directly to Iraj Fraz, who leads the creative department at DDB Tribal.
Iraj Fraz, Creative Head, DDB Tribal shared his thoughts, “DDB Tribal brings together digital-first thinking and classic insight-driven advertising, and Purva is made of the same ilk. The work she has created over the years stands as a testimony to the extraordinary energy she brings to every creative opportunity. As the most senior addition to our creative team, Purva is going to lead some of our key brands."
Prior to this, Ummat was with Dentsu Creative where she played a significant role in launching Nykaa Fashion. In her decade-long career, she has also worked on prestigious brands such as Aditya Birla Group, Paytm First Games, and Marico. Her journey as a creative leader began early with agencies such as Dentsu Creative, McCann Worldgroup, and Ogilvy, and was recognised at forums such as Social Samosa 30 under 30.
Rediffusion hires Dipty Gurjar to head Bombay 2
She has earlier worked in India with agencies like The Womb, Leo Burnett and Havas Media
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 11:24 AM | 1 min read
Rediffusion has announced the appointment of Dipty Gurjar as Vice President & Client Servicing Head of Bombay 2.
She comes with 15-plus years of experience across India and Australia and worked on a mixed basket of brand categories and run creative campaigns for brands like HDFC Mutual Fund, Matter Motor Works, Irasva Jewelry, NCPA, Viacom18, Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nexa, Mahindra Finance, HPCL, Cisco, Gloria Jeans coffee etc.
Prior to Rediffusion, Dipty has worked in India with agencies like The Womb, Leo Burnett, Havas Media (Earlier known as Euro RSCG) etc. and agencies like Chameleon and Impact in Australia. She has also successfully run her own small boutique ad agency for about 10 years.
“We are delighted to welcome Dipty to Rediffusion. Leading clients in Mumbai especially is a big responsibility. With her diverse experience, I am sure Dipty will add value to the agency’s largest office,” said Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President of Rediffusion.
Responded Dipty Gurjar, “Rediffusion has great heritage as an agency. I am happy to be working with a hi-adrenaline team here. My experience, both globally and in India, will hopefully help me make a mark with our clients. Look forward to some great campaigns and winning strategies.”
