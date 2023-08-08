Zeenah Vilcassim moves on from Bacardi as its MD

DENTSU CREATIVE India has announced the appointment of Aneesh Jaisinghani as Senior Group Executive Creative Director. Reporting to Joy Mohanty, Chief Creative Officer - North, DENTSU CREATIVE India, he will bring a wealth of experience and creative prowess to elevate the agency's capabilities and solidify its position as a center for quality, innovation, and exceptional work.

Aneesh will play a significant role in leading the creative teams responsible for key clients such as Maruti Suzuki and Pernod-Ricard brands. With an unwavering focus on Modern Creativity, his mission is to foster a dynamic and visionary creative culture that empowers the agency to curate campaigns that truly connect with its clients at a profound level.

Prior to this, Aneesh was the Senior Executive Creative Director at Cheil India, where he successfully led Samsung's mobile business. With a career spanning over 20 years, he has worked with agencies such as Lintas, Grey, Contract, and Bates. Aneesh's exceptional work has been recognized with more than 75 awards in prestigious national awards shows, including Abbys, Goafest, and Kyoorius. Moreover, his creativity and talent have earned him numerous accolades and nominations in renowned international awards like Cannes and Spikes.

Speaking on the appointment, Joy Mohanty said, “Aneesh is amongst the finest designers in the country. He has consistently spearheaded groundbreaking projects for Samsung Mobiles, a brand known for its tech-forwardness and innovation. Additionally, he has been a driving force behind numerous award-winning purpose-driven initiatives. This unique blend makes him an invaluable leader to lead the charge in our pursuit of Modern Creativity.”

Aneesh added, “Dentsu India has been consistently at the forefront of its game for the past 7-8 years. The crowning of DENTSU CREATIVE India as 'The Agency of the Year' at Cannes Lions 2022 serves as a definitive testament to its unrivaled standing in the industry. Furthermore, with an extensive list of esteemed clients, dentsu India stands as one of the most thrilling networks to be associated with in the present day. So, when the opportunity to be a part of dentsu came my way, it was a no brainer!”

DENTSU CREATIVE India made a remarkable impact from its very inception, taking the world by storm when it was honoured as the 'Agency of The Year' at the prestigious Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in 2022 - a historic first for India. Its achievements included securing a Titanium award, as well as three Grand Prix, two Gold Lions, and three Silver Lions. DENTSU CREATIVE India continues to achieve outstanding success, exemplified by its recent accomplishment of three Bronze Lions at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. Alongside this recognition, the agency has also won notable brands as clients, further cementing its position as a prominent player in the industry.