Zeenah Vilcassim joins Zomato Live Entertainment as CEO
Vilcassim was previously associated with Bacardi for six years
The former Marketing Director of Bacardi, Zeenah Vilcassim, will be taking over as the Chief Executive Officer of Zomato’s experience arm- Zomato Live Entertainment. She confirmed the news to exchange4media.
Vilcassim joined Bacardi six years ago as the Global Brand Director for DEWAR’S Scotch whisky, and moved to India in April 2021 to be the Marketing Director of Bacardi India.
At Bacardi, she led flagship properties like BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, and Casa BACARDÍ Halloween.
Vilcassim’s career began as an economist in 2009. Later, she moved on to Management Consultant role at Ernst and Young.
Suryadeep Basiya joins Shemaroo Entertainment as Head of Gujarati category
Prior to this, Basiya was Co-Founder and CEO at OhoGujarati
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 11:45 AM | 1 min read
Suryadeep Basiya has joined Shemaroo Entertainment as Head of Gujarati category. He shared his new job update on LinkedIn. Prior to this, Basiya was the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at OhoGujarati.
Basiya is a business-oriented creative professional with 10+ years of experience across verticals in the Media & Entertainment industry.
As per reports, he will report to Arpit Mankar, Head of the Non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment.
Previously, he has worked with CineMan Productions, The Travelling Circus and Zibanka Media Services among other organisations.
Bobby Pawar steps down as Chairman & CCO of Havas India
Pawar has decided to move away from advertising; Havas Worldwide to be led by Anupama Ramaswamy
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 11, 2023 9:05 AM | 4 min read
Bobby Pawar, Chairman and CCO of Havas India, has decided to step down from his role. He joined the network in November 2018.
Bobby has been a part of the advertising industry for over three decades.
Following this, Bobby has decided to move away from advertising. He will, however, be a part of Havas India officially till September 2023 and will continue to consult on Havas’ clients and projects as and when necessary.
“There are some who will think there is some hanky-panky to my stepping away. I understand the appeal of it. It certainly makes for more interesting gossip sessions. The truth is, sometimes life leads you to a crossroad. Or, in my case, it is death. Over the last year, I lost way too many people I love, way too early. All of them had their ‘one day I will do this or that’. This made me realise that I had to find what I would love to do that ‘one day’ and do it right now. Yeah, it is hard to walk away from what I have loved for thirty-one years. But I have always chosen to do the hard thing. Like, take on the challenges of changing the course of the agencies I have helmed. Now it’s time to do that with my own life. What is certain though, is that writing will be a huge part of whatever I dive into next. I am nothing if not a storyteller, a craftsman who chisels prose with a pen,” said Bobby.
Looking back at his time at Havas India, Bobby said, “The concept of Havas Village is what excited me the most. Moreover, both Rana and I were entrusted with the freedom to build and run Havas India from ground up, like entrepreneurs. Something I had not experienced before. It takes two to tango, and with a friend like Rana, who really is more of family than a friend, it was easy. And today, I can proudly say that we have built a brand-led, digital-first ecosystem, the results of which are here for all to see. Havas India has undergone an unprecedented transformation and has seen exponential growth over the last 5 years. We have made our place in the big league, and we are here to stay. I am grateful to Yannick Bollore for his faith in us, to our teams across all the companies of Havas India for giving their all to the mission, and Rana, you know how I feel about you.”
Speaking on Bobby’s departure, Rana Barua, Group CEO, Havas India, said, “Ours is truly a Yin and Yang partnership. Especially when you know your creative half for nearly three decades, it becomes a seamless, productive, and truly memorable journey. Bobby helped me rebuild Havas’ presence in India, and with his creative prowess and reputation, he completely overhauled the Creative vertical of the network. With his trademark humor and quirks, Bobby made Havas India more than just a place to work. Some goodbyes are bittersweet because while I will not see him around at work, he will continue to be an inextricable part of my life. I wish him all the very best for this new chapter of his life.”
Rana further elaborates the structure of Havas Creative & Health Network India with immediate effect following Bobby’s exit. Havas Worldwide will be in the hands of Anupama (Anu) Ramaswamy who joined Havas Worldwide India as Chief Creative Officer last year. Along with Tarun Jha, CEO and Anirban Mozumdar, CSO they will oversee all three Havas Worldwide India offices and client relationships.
“The other agencies in the Creative & Health network and their respective creative leads, namely - Havas Life Sorento (Sachin Talwalkar, Chief Creative Officer), Havas CX India (Ashu Mhatre, Executive Creative Director), Havas People (Arindam Sengupta, Managing Director), Conran Design Mumbai (Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design), Shobiz (Subir Majumdar, Chief Creative Officer), Think Design (Arun Chauhan, Design Director) along with their CEOs – will continue to work closely across the Village (and Havas Media Network India) and report into me,” said Rana.
Pinkvilla appoints Ashish Naik as Vice President - Revenue
He will lead the sales team
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 3:53 PM | 2 min read
Pinkvilla, a lifestyle and entertainment media hub, has announced the appointment of Ashish Naik as the new Vice President of Revenue. In his new role, Ashish will be responsible for driving revenue strategies, fostering strategic partnerships, and Pinkvilla's market presence
Ashish Naik brings with him an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the advertising sales domain. He has held leadership roles with some of the industry's most prestigious brands, including Times of India, Economic Times, MSN, NDTV, News18, OLX and iCubesWire. His proven track record of driving revenue growth and building high-performing teams makes him a valuable addition to the Pinkvilla family, read a press release.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ashish Naik to Pinkvilla as our new Vice President of Revenue. His remarkable achievements and leadership experience in the advertising sales industry make him the perfect candidate to lead our sales team," said Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO of Pinkvilla.
"As we continue to expand our footprint in the lifestyle and entertainment media space, Ashish's insights will be instrumental in realizing our business growth aspirations."
"I am excited to join Pinkvilla, a platform known for its exceptional content and audience engagement," said Ashish Naik. "I look forward to working closely with the talented sales team and contributing to the company's growth trajectory."
Ashish Naik's appointment as Vice President of Revenue at Pinkvilla comes at a strategic juncture, as the platform gears up for a transformative year ahead. Pinkvilla launched its new brand positioning: "Look No Further” earlier this year. This positioning emphasizes Pinkvilla's commitment to being the go-to source for the latest trends, insights, and updates across fashion, beauty, entertainment and much more. The "Look No Further" mantra aligns perfectly with Pinkvilla's focus on providing unparalleled content and experiences to its audience. As Pinkvilla propels itself toward a new era of expansion, Ashish Naik's expertise will undoubtedly fuel the realization of these growth ambitions.
Shweta Khosla & Punit Singh named Executive VP at DENTSU CREATIVE
While Shweta will lead the strategy team in the Bengaluru office, Punit will take charge in Gurugram
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 11:15 AM | 3 min read
DENTSU CREATIVE India has appointed Shweta Khosla and Punit Singh as Executive Vice President (EVP) – Strategy & Planning. In their new roles, the duo will report to Sumeer Mathur, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), DENTSU CREATIVE India.
As per the mandate, they will deliver transformative strategies for the agency's key clients and brands. Their expertise will prove instrumental in addressing brand challenges and elevating the creative standards across both offices. Together, Shweta and Punit will fortify the agency's strategic capabilities, delivering solutions that blend modern creativity, human insights, cultural authenticity, data analysis, and cutting-edge technology.
Shweta will lead the strategy team in the Bengaluru office. Meanwhile, Punit will take charge in the Gurugram office, spearheading strategic thinking on vital accounts and establishing an integrated strategy team to enhance client support.
Prior to this, Shweta led the strategy of Wunderman Thompson as Sr. VP & Executive Planning Director. With a 20-year background in strategic planning across 10 countries and diverse categories, Shweta has extensive experience, particularly in beverages, beauty, fashion, newspapers, and technology.
Punit brings with him a robust experience of over 17 years, having worked across startups, media, and creative agencies. His expertise extends across both the client side and the agency landscape. In his most recent role, he served as Lead Planner at Lowe Lintas, working with brands such as Google Search, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Home, Upstox, OLX, and HP, among others.
Speaking on the appointments, Sumeer said, “I am very excited to welcome Shweta and Punit to the team. Their wealth of experience and insightful perspectives will certainly revolutionize our strategic product. With their exceptional leadership on key accounts, we are confident that they will inspire their teams to harness Modern Creativity and drive exceptional results. Exciting times lie ahead, and we are well-positioned for a promising journey."
Shweta commented, "The question that marketers are increasingly asking is how to make brand equity connect and deliver results across their consumers' fragmented journey. This requires collaboration across data, creative, and media – a necessary change of approach that dentsu has already initiated. However, a new way of working is not the only reason I consider myself lucky to be a part of this team. I have entered a culture of kindness and a happy work environment, which is the secret sauce for creating ideas that deliver."
Punit added, “I am thrilled to join DENTSU CREATIVE. I have long admired their work, especially their interpretation of ‘Modern Creativity’ which has been recognized not just in India but worldwide. I look forward to working and learning with such a talented bunch of people to create work that is both effective and engaging."
Lemma appoints Salil Shanker as Regional Head - South Asia
Shanker was earlier COO at Amnet
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 4:13 PM | 2 min read
Lemma has appointed Salil Shanker as Regional Head - South Asia to expand and drive agency partnerships and demand for emerging media formats in untapped markets.
Shanker will lead growth of the company’s existing business within agencies and drive new client relationships in the Indian subcontinent region.
Salil brings 18+ years of digital marketing experience to Lemma, excelling in brands and agencies. He is a specialist in emerging marketing technologies, encompassing programmatic, data and analytics. At the forefront of India's advertising evolution, Salil's leadership is driven by technology and programmatic advancements.
During his tenure as COO at Amnet, Salil led Programmatic strategic direction and formulated business development initiatives aligned with Dentsu’s overall strategy. Over his 13 years at Dentsu, Salil held various leadership positions and achieved notable milestones, including establishing Amnet India as Dentsu’s programmatic arm.
Gulab Patil, Founder & CEO, of Lemma, said, “As Lemma continues its rapid expansion, we are delighted to welcome Salil Shanker on board. His digital marketing pedigree, particularly in emerging media and ad tech, brings a fresh perspective to our client's campaigns and opens new opportunities for market expansion. With Salil's wealth of industry knowledge, strategic prowess, and client engagement skills, we anticipate remarkable advancements for Lemma, strengthening our foothold in the market.”
Salil Shanker, on joining Lemma, said “Being a part of Lemma, at the cusp of digital transformation is extremely exciting. Having spent an extensive decade immersed in all aspects of digital transformation during my tenure at Amnet, I am eager to bring my wealth of expertise to the table and contribute to the success of Lemma. I look forward to leading an organization that spearheads change and envision creating an unbiased, all-encompassing supply side platform of the future.”
Starting this month, Salil will assume his role and operate from Gurugram, Delhi NCR.
Hindware appoints Arunima Yadav as Head of Marketing - Bathware and Tiles Business
Prior to joining Hindware, Arunima has worked with companies like Havells India, Whirlpool and SpiceJet Airlines
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:58 PM | 2 min read
Hindware Limited has announced the appointment of Arunima Yadav as the new VP & Head of Marketing.
Arunima will be driving the company's marketing strategies and initiatives to reach broader audiences. Her focus will be on creating compelling campaigns that resonate with customers, bolstering Hindware brand identity, and maintaining the company's position as a frontrunner in the highly competitive bathware market.
With a career spanning over 20 years, Arunima brings with her a wealth of experience and expertise in brand strategy, marketing and communication, and driving impactful marketing campaigns. Prior to joining Hindware, she held various leadership roles at companies such as Havells India Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd, SpiceJet Airlines, and others, playing a pivotal role in driving brand visibility, growth, and expanding market reach.
Speaking on the appointment, Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO Bath and Tiles, Hindware Limited, said, "I am happy to welcome Arunima as the Head of Marketing for our Bathware and Tiles business. Her proven track record and deep understanding of consumer behaviour will be instrumental in enhancing our brand presence and customer engagement. I am confident that under her leadership, we will further strengthen our marketing efforts and deliver exceptional experience to our customers.”
Commenting on her new role, Arunima Yadav, Head of Marketing, Bathware and Tiles Business, Hindware Limited said, "I am excited to become a part of Hindware, a renowned brand that has dominated and revolutionised the bathware industry for decades. I look forward to working with the dynamic team and driving strategic brand and marketing initiatives that connect with our consumers. Hindware's legacy of innovation and commitment to quality resonates well with the consumers, and I look forward to contributing to its growth.”
Kalyan Jewellers elevates Sajeev Chemmany as CMO
Chemmany has been associated with the jewellery brand for over 4 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:26 PM | 1 min read
Sajeev Chemmany has been elevated as the Chief Marketing Officer at Kalyan Jewellers.
He was earlier Head-Marketing & Alliances.
Chemmany has been associated with the jewellery brand for over 4 years.
He was earlier associated with NDTV.
Chemmany is also the founding member of WayBeyondMedia. He has two decades of experience across business functions like marketing, branding, programming, pre-sales, concept sales, operations and strategy.
