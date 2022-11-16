Yes Securities elevates Amishi Kapadia and Anshul Arzare as Joint MD & CEO

Yes Securities (YSL), the wholly owned investment banking, merchant banking, wealth broking & institutional equities subsidiary of Yes Bank, has announced the elevation of Amishi Kapadia, Executive Director and Head - Merchant Banking, Anshul Arzare, Executive Director and Chief Business Officer (Wealth Investment Group) as Joint MD & CEO of YSL.

Amishi Kapadia is an experienced business leader, having set up successful businesses in her previous roles. She has around three decades of experience in the Indian Capital Markets, having successfully raised Equity and Debt (Public Issues) for various corporates, both in the private and public sectors. She established the Merchant Banking business at YSL from the ground up. She holds a degree in International Finance & Business from SIPA, Columbia University, New York, and an MBA in Finance from India. Additionally, she has studied Sustainable Finance at the Institute for Sustainability Leadership, University of Cambridge, UK, the company said.

Anshul Arzare has been associated with YSL since its inception. He comes with a strong financial background and brings over two decades of experience. Anshul has worked extensively in financial services, including setting up new businesses, delivering profitability, managing large business units involving extensive branch networks, product development, and risk & compliance management. He has specific experience in driving securities trading (online & offline), insurance (life, general, and health), corporate and retail, and a complete suite of personal finance, investment services, and wealth management. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Science and PGDBA in Marketing, they said.

Commenting on the development, Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, YES BANK and Chairman, YES SECURITIES, said, “The elevation of Ms. Kapadia and Mr. Arzare as Joint MD and CEO is a testament to the strategy of YES SECURITIES to become the market leader of choice, by creating value for all its stakeholders. Their sectoral expertise in the financial advisory business and visionary style of leadership is widely recognized in the industry; we take pride in their capability of transcending boundaries and taking the organization to newer heights.”

Amishi Kapadia, Joint MD & CEO, YES SECURITIES, said “Investment Banking and Merchant Banking services continue to be a cornerstone of our offering for clients and a critical growth driver for YES SECURITIES. We will endeavor to achieve leadership position by playing a pivotal role in the Life-Cycle Banking requirements of our esteemed customer base which includes various Corporations, Institutions and The Government of India. Our knowledge-driven approach along with sectoral expertise will be a key differentiator in providing strategic advice through M&A, Private Equity, Capital Raising and Structured Debt Solutions. The symbiotic relation between investment banking, merchant banking along with institutional equities and wealth broking further augments our unique advantage in providing 360-degree financial solutions to our sophisticated client base.”

Anshul Arzare, Joint MD & CEO, YES SECURITES, said “We have registered a spectacular growth in both our wealth broking and institutional equities business especially since the pandemic as retail investors burgeoned in the markets and institutions continue to relish our stock market research inputs. With one of the largest research teams, we will continue to service our clients as their partners in their wealth creation journey and not just as an execution platform. In our endeavour to become the 1st choice investment solutions and wealth partner for all segments of clients, we shall continue investing in building our domain expertise, strengthening our research team and enhancing technology-led wealth solution capabilities to seamlessly service the ever-expanding customer base.”

