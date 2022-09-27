Wieden Kennedy India appoints Shreekant Srinivasan as Business Head, Delhi

W+K India has appointed Shreekant Srinivasan as Head of Business for the Delhi office. In this role, he will lead the new business agenda as well as head the account management function for the office. He will be closely involved in all key brand work.

Shreekant joins W+K from McCann Worldgroup India where he was a Senior Vice President leading the Maggi portfolio and the Expo Dubai business.

"In the 21 years of my advertising life, I have worked with some really interesting bunch of individuals. From oddballs to seasoned surgeons to mavericks to absolute bat shit crazy, I have seen the best of work come out of each one of my creative partnerships. And this belief that creation is inclusive and personality-agnostic is the biggest driving force at W+K. If you have the hunger for good work and love for advertising, you will blend right in. With Paddy and Ayesha, I intend to build this inclusive creative culture on the shoulders of some ground-breaking work," Srinivasan said.

"We've been looking for people of substance who don't take themselves too seriously and Shreekant fits that mould just right. He's been at the helm of important moments in the life stage of significant brands, as well as of agencies. With the talented team that the Delhi office already has, we're keen to sink our teeth into more and more challenges facing brands," said Ayesha Ghosh, President, Wieden Kennedy India.

“Shreekant has a unique point of view on life, creativity and how to run this wonderful creative business called advertising, his energy is truly infectious and we are pretty sure all of these will bring in a very new dimension to our leadership unit,” added Santosh Padhi (Paddy), CCO Wieden Kennedy India.

