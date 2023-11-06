Wavemaker India ropes in Jasmine Sachdeva and Dipika Bhasin

They have been appointed as Managing Partner and Head for Team Reckitt

Wavemaker India has announced key appointments to its North leadership team. The agency has appointed Jasmine Sachdeva as Managing Partner and Dipika Bhasin as Head for Team Reckitt.

The move is aimed at strengthening the agency's position in the region and enhancing its capabilities to deliver impactful solutions to clients.

Jasmine Sachdeva, a highly experienced media professional with over two decades of industry expertise joins back at GroupM after a short stint with Publicis Media. Jasmine is a skilled strategist with expertise in crafting integrated media strategies, audience planning, and designing ROI-focused campaigns. She has a remarkable track record of spearheading award-winning campaigns for brands such as Nestle, Haleon, MamaEarth, Hero Moto Corp, Google, and Airtel.

Dipika Bhasin, a media and marketing expert, has played pivotal roles across agencies including Dentsu, Omnicom Media Group and Carat. With over two decades of experience, Dipika has successfully led media practices for renowned brands such as Apple, LG, Vivo, Royal Enfield, HP, Perfetti Van Melle, Maruti, Snapdeal, Nissan and many more.

Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “Wavemaker India is currently on a strong growth trajectory. Our goal is to drive positive provocation within the industry and continue to expand our reach across the landscape. I am delighted to welcome two highly experienced leaders to take on critical roles within the organization and drive further growth. Their unwavering focus on clients and people development is truly commendable.”

Commenting on the appointment, Shekhar Banerjee, Chief Client Officer and Office Head - West, North & East, Wavemaker India said, “I am excited to welcome Jasmine and Dipika to the Wavemaker family. Their impressive industry experience and diverse skill sets make them a valuable addition to our organization. We are confident that their expertise will contribute significantly to our ongoing efforts to drive innovation, excellence, and transformation for our clients. We look forward to achieving great success together”.

In their new roles, both Jasmine and Dipika will be reporting to Shekhar Banerjee.

Read more news about People Movement, Internet Advertising, Marketing, Digital Media, PR and Corporate Communication