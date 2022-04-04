Vishal Parekh joins Reliance Retail as VP-ad biz

Prior to this, Parekh was associated with Yahoo for over 15 years

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 4, 2022 1:37 PM  | 1 min read
Vishal Parekh

Former Yahoo Director of Monetisation Vishal Parekh has joined Reliance Retail as Vice-President. 

“Parekh will handle the advertising business of Reliance Retail,” sources told exchange4media.  

He was associated with Yahoo for over 15 years, and his last role was as Director of Monetisation. 

Parekh has earlier worked with media houses like Times of India, Dainik Bhaskar and Infomedia. 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Reliance retail Vishal parekh Yahoo advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Bhuwan Bhatt

Bhuwan Bhatt quits NDTV
35 minutes ago

Arijit

BC Web Wise appoints Arijit Basu as VP, Strategy & Growth
4 hours ago

Lalvani

Vikram Lalvani named MD & CEO, Sterling Holidays
4 hours ago