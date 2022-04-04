Vishal Parekh joins Reliance Retail as VP-ad biz

Prior to this, Parekh was associated with Yahoo for over 15 years

Former Yahoo Director of Monetisation Vishal Parekh has joined Reliance Retail as Vice-President.

“Parekh will handle the advertising business of Reliance Retail,” sources told exchange4media.

He was associated with Yahoo for over 15 years, and his last role was as Director of Monetisation.

Parekh has earlier worked with media houses like Times of India, Dainik Bhaskar and Infomedia.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)