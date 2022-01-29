Virginia Sharma quits JioSaavn as VP - Brand Solutions

JioSaavn Vice President of Brand Solutions Virginia Sharma has quit after a 1.9-year stint with the music streaming service. Sharma joined JioSaavn in May 2020 from LinkedIn where she was Sales Director, Marketing Solutions. She announced her departure from the company on LinkedIn.



Based out of JioSaavn’s Gurgaon office, Sharma was spearheading the company’s global digital ad monetisation efforts across platforms. She was responsible for driving the adoption of JioSaavn’s innovative advertising solutions for brands, while overseeing agency and client relationships.



"Wrapping up an incredible 2 year journey at JioSaavn for Brands with a little victory dance! Today is my last day, and I am leaving feeling grateful and satisfied with my contributions to the team and our clients. We delivered double digit revenue growth throughout the pandemic and have built a world class full stack digital sales and customer success organization. Thank you to the founders of JioSaavn Vinodh B, Rishi Malhotra, and Paramdeep Singh for giving me this incredible opportunity!" Sharma wrote in the LinkedIn post.



On her future plans, she wrote: "Over the next few weeks, I will be investing in my mom's recovery after her month-long hospital stay and preparing for my EFPM Doctoral Defense. More on my #nextplay in the coming weeks!"



With over two decades of experience in sales and marketing, she has worked in the US, Singapore, Japan and India. Sharma has also worked with IBM for more than 15 years in various global and regional roles, including India Vice President of Marketing and Communications before joining LinkedIn Asia Pacific in 2014.

