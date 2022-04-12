JioSaavn appoints Creativeland Asia to handle its marketing communications

Music streaming service JioSaavn has appointed Creativeland Asia (CLA) to work on its marketing communications.

“CLA’s core idea builds on the insight that everyone has a soundtrack to every significant moment of life. The #findyourdhun campaign has kicked off with four short films followed by a one-of-a-kind manifesto music video with Shankar Mahadevan produced by Creativeland Studios and directed by Ishaan Nair,” read a statement.

The four short films, directed by Sajan Raj Kurup and produced by Creativeland Studios, showcase how a Dhun can transform moods, fortunes, and barriers. The films feature “Dhun’s” such as Rakita Rakita by Dhanush from the movie Jagame Thandiram, Santhosh Narayanan & Dhee, Dangal by Daler Mendhi and an original mix of the viral sensation – Kacha Badam by Bhuban Badyakar.

Following the short films, the music video ‘Dil Ki Dhun’ with Shankar Mahadevan was written based on CLA’s ‘Find Your Dhun’ manifesto; to bring to life the first in a series of films in partnership with Warner Music. Directed by Ishan Nair and produced by Creativeland Studios – the film is shot on the all-new One Plus 10 Pro; the film captures the energy of Shankar’s own Dhun and brings to life the new brand positioning for JioSaavn.

The 4-day guerrilla shoot is filled with candid shots captured on the One Plus 10’s Hasselblad Camera bringing meticulous detail to life for the music video and JioSaavn’s print/ OOH campaigns for #FindYourDhun. The production of these films have been entirely managed by Creativeland Studios.

Elaborating on the campaign Shankar Mahadevan, world-renowned singer and composer said; “Every nook and corner of our diverse country has its own sound and with the launch of this video and the song, we have tried to capture the essence of what it means to Find Your Dhun. I'm thrilled to bring to the audience a piece of my 'Dil ki Dhun' and hope to encourage them to find theirs.”

Sajan Raj Kurup, Founder and Chairman of Creativeland Asia, said, “Music is the soul of our existence and all of us have a Dhun that our heart clings to. Sometimes we may not be able to put our emotions into words, but for every mood, every emotion, every feeling – there is a tune that well describes it. JioSaavn with its rich collection of music, gave us the opportunity to add more magic to finding your Dhun. Shankar Mahadevan is a pleasure to hear and together with the ‘my country my music’ campaign we are confident of touching our audiences’ soul and crate positive business impact for JioSaavn.”

