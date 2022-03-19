Virginia Sharma joins Google Cloud as India Marketing Head

Prior to this, Sharma was with JioSaavn as Vice President - Brand Solutions

Virginia Sharma has been appointed as the India Marketing Head for Google Cloud. Prior to this, Sharma worked with JioSaavn as Vice President - Brand Solutions.

As per Sharma's LinkedIn profile, her earlier stints include working with LinkedIn as Sales Director, Marketing Solutions for about six years. She worked with software major IBM in various roles including Vice President, marketing, systems and technology group, CMO India/VP, marketing and communications; director, marketing and communications, software among others.

"I recently joined Google to lead Cloud marketing for the region, after 8 years in business leadership roles in consumer technology companies like JioSaavn, India’s leading audio OTT platform and LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network. I am very proud of the high performance and gender-balanced sales and servicing teams I built as a business leader. I am known as a "systems thinker with empathy" who helps companies scale up from 1 to 10 and do more with less", she said on LinkedIn.

Sharma, an Indian School of Business alumnus, has been in the marketing domain since 1999.

