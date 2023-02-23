FanCode teams up with Google Cloud to elevate sports streaming experience in S Asia
With Google Cloud, FanCode successfully launched its biggest property, the India-West Indies bilateral cricket series, in record time
FanCode has partnered with Google Cloud to advance a new era of sports streaming and redefine the next generation fan experience.
“The media and entertainment industry is undergoing a huge disruption with the rise of direct-to-consumer models. Live sports streaming forms the cornerstone of digital viewing habits today and users have more choices than ever with multiple content formats and platforms to engage with. Beyond content, it's the technology experience that gives us the edge, and we are glad to partner with Google Cloud to build this for our users,” said Yannick Colaco, Co-founder, FanCode.
Through Google Cloud’s global infrastructure, delivery capabilities, industry-focused solutions and partnerships, FanCode successfully launched its biggest property, the India-West Indies bilateral cricket series, in record time. The end-to-end solution setup on Google Cloud—from ideation, to testing and production, to rollout—was successfully completed within weeks, and enabled FanCode to deliver a truly immersive experience to fans. FanCode is also exploring engaging sports enthusiasts across multiple digital touchpoints whilst they’re online on YouTube, Search, and others. Google Cloud partners Skandha Media Services, Ateme and Conviiva played a key role in bringing its service live on FanCode’s platform.
Using Google Cloud’s cutting-edge delivery capabilities with MediaCDN, which was born out of Google’s own direct-to-consumer properties, will enable FanCode to efficiently and intelligently deliver streaming experiences to users wherever they are. In addition, FanCode is undergoing application modernization with Google Kubernetes Engine to deliver greater efficiencies in the process. Finally, with the ability to build a unified consumer data strategy using Google Cloud’s data and analytics products, FanCode will also be able to test and scale new content formats and business models to strengthen its net promoter score (NPS) and maximize shareholder value.
“India’s streaming video market is in a steep growth phase and is expected to more than double in size by 2027. I believe we have only scratched the surface when it comes to exploring investments in fast-emerging areas like immersive content, interactive experiences, and the convergence of media with other areas like commerce and gaming. We are excited to work with FanCode to take the viewing experience for sports fans to the next level,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Managing Director, Google Cloud India.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Game streaming platform Loco to create next-gen fan experiences using Avalanche
Loco recently raised $42 million, which was the largest Series A round in Indian and South East Asian gaming history
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 11:39 AM | 3 min read
Loco, the world's leading independent esports and live-streaming platform, is building a suite of Web3 products that will bring innovative fan experiences utilizing a custom Avalanche Subnet. Loco recently raised $42 million, which was the largest Series A round in Indian and South East Asian gaming history. The platform has also partnered with other gaming publishers like Krafton, Activision Blizzard and Riot Games.
Loco’s Avalanche Subnet and ongoing product campaign mark yet another new chapter in the story of Avalanche rapidly expanding in Asia. Recently, Chinese technology giant Alibaba and Japanese gaming trailblazer GREE each announced Avalanche initiatives. Like GREE, Loco will run its own Avalanche validators, reflecting a deep commitment to securing and building on the network.
Loco Targets Two Key Markets With its First Web3 Product: Collectibles and Fantasy Sports
The Fantasy sports industry generated over $22.7B in revenue in 2022 – a figure projected to grow to $48B by 2028. Digital collectibles are the fastest-growing sector of the $400B+ global collectibles industry. Despite this explosive growth, fantasy applications have largely failed to seize the Web3 opportunity.
Loco’s initial products will be designed to give back control to the user, bringing collectibles to the fantasy gaming experience. The Web3 initiatives will allow fans to express their fandom and put them in the role of talent managers and scouts, helping them leverage their knowledge and adding a new exciting layer to their watching experience. Viewers who enjoy watching their favorite creators can now directly engage in the action by building the best entertainment roster or esports team and competing with other fans in fantasy games on these platforms. These collectibles will be unique, scarce, and will have publicly verifiable ownership.
Loco Chooses Avalanche for Its Subnet Functionality, High Performance, and Reliability
The commitment to building on Avalanche comes as part of Loco’s efforts to provide the Indian gaming community with high-engagement, fun products that they can own. An Avalanche Subnet allows Loco to tailor the properties of a custom blockchain to its apps and scale to a user base of hundreds of millions of customers, all while keeping network fees and transaction latency low.
With the recent Avalanche upgrade to Avalanche Warp Messaging (AWM), Loco’s users will also be able to freely trade Loco Legends collectibles with other assets on Avalanche. Additionally, Loco will receive support from Ava Labs through the Multiverse incentive program, helping launch its collectibles marketplaces.
"We are excited to begin 2023 with this partnership with Ava Labs,” said Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, co-founders of Loco. “We are aligned with Avalanche in our vision of bringing fun games to millions of users. These skill-based games will allow fans to deepen their connection with their favorite creators and help amplify the enjoyment they derive from watching digital content. Our endeavor is to provide users with reliable and secure platforms to store, buy, and sell digital assets while ensuring that the user experience is simple yet fun.”
“Web3 gaming is a fantastic use case for Avalanche Subnets as the only solution capable of consistently handling heavy traffic without causing user experience to suffer in the form of long wait times or high fees,” said John Wu, President of Ava Labs. “Pioneers like Loco are breaking new ground with ways to use digital collectibles for both fan engagement and applications layered on top that was previously not possible.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Times Internet invests in MyGlamm, sells GradeUp to BYJU’S & DineOut to Swiggy
The company’s ad revenue jumps 25 percent in FY22, Print media business grew 60 percent, as per regulatory filings
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 22, 2023 8:52 AM | 3 min read
Times Internet Limited (TIL), a subsidiary of Bennett Coleman & Company Limited (BCCL), sold its shares in Vidooly Media Tech and proceedings generated from the sale has been invested into MyGlamm group, the company said in its regulatory filing.
Vidooly is an online video intelligence software platform founded by Nishant Radia, Subrat Kar and Ajay Mishra. Created in 2014, the company was backed by Times Internet, Alibaba and a few more investors. In January, 2022, Vidooly was acquired by the MyGlamm group.
The company partially divested its shares in Delhivery, Spayee Labs, GetMyUni Education Services and GirnarSoft Education Services(College Dekho) as well, as per the regulatory filings sourced from Tofler.
Times Internet is India’s largest digital products company engaged in the business of providing online and offline services including selling of print advertorials/advertisement and operates digital properties like timesofindia.com, economictimes.com, navbharattimes.com and various others like Times Card, Times Jobs, MensXP, IDiva, Speaking Tree, Cricbuzz.com, Times Prime, ET Money etc.
Dineout sold to Swiggy
The company mentions the transfer of Dineout business of the Company to Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd (“Swiggy”) in exchange for equity shares of Swiggy, by way of slump exchange on a going concern basis.
Gradeup sold to BYJU’s
The company further informs that Gradeup (a subsidiary of the Company) will be merged with Byju’s through NCLT approval route and post merger completion, Byju’s will issue 11,221 Series F CCCPS worth Rs. 18.5 crore of Byju’s to the Company.
BYJU’s had acquired GradeUp in 2021 and renamed it Exam Prep. GradeUp offered test prep courses across sectors, with banking and SSC prep being the most popular segments. The startup’s net revenue stood close to Rs 60 Cr in FY20.
Revenue up
TIL has reported a whopping 41% jump in revenue from operations at Rs 1,600 crore as against Rs 1,200 crore in FY21.
TIL’s online advertising income surged 25% to Rs 830 crore in FY22, according to standalone financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler. It was Rs 621 crore and Rs 492 crore in the FY21 and FY20 respectively.
Its revenue from the print media business saw a whopping 60% growth-from Rs 71 crore in FY21 to Rs 114 crore. TIL has reported a profit of Rs 412 cr in the financial year 2022 compared to Rs 23 crore a year earlier.
Many businesses profitable: Directors
The company said its matured businesses have become profitable or are near profitability. Many of these new businesses are on an exponential growth path and would require investment for continued growth while competing against deep pocket corporate/well-funded startups.
In its regulatory filing, the company said that its Board of Directors are hopeful that these steps will result in revenue growth and better profitability in the coming years. “However, for the next two years we expect to continue investing in our transaction/ subscription business which will result in profitability to remain muted despite very high growth in revenues,” the directors said in the report.
The company cites investment into various subscription products like TOI+, ETPrime, TimesPrime for continued subscriber growth, ET Money, gaming (Qureka, MX, etc.) as “steps taken for revenue growth and profitability improvement”.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
OTT in metaverse: Is it best of both worlds for brands?
Advertisers will want to use the metaverse for reaching out to the Gen Z and millennials; creating a truly immersive space can be a game-changer, say industry players
By Shantanu David | Feb 22, 2023 8:33 AM | 4 min read
Even while all eyes are on the 2023 season of the IPL, THE marquee TV event of the year, Disney, the official broadcaster, has forayed into the metaverse with ‘Starverse’.
Recent industry predictions suggest that the metaverse market will be worth around $80 billion by 2024.
Pooja Chhangani, Manager – Digital Planning, Carat India, says: “With major investments in the metaverse infrastructure and gaming being the mainstream traction in this universe, the speculated long-term rise of Crypto wallets on metaverse platforms, and the perpetually rising influencer-led marketing, the brand marketing and engagement scene is all shifting gears towards being consumer-driven. All of this bodes well for the growth of metaverse.”
“Today’s consumer is demanding immersive metaverse experiences, and the meaning of entertainment is slowly changing. Real-world characteristics are being merged with the digital world, and we can already see the difference in the gaming industry. The OTT world must pick up arms and be ready to pop,” she added.
As for Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, it is the mingling of the two worlds that excites him. “Today we are living in an era of digital dependency, be it for shopping, working, learning, playing, or even connecting with people.” With advancing technology, the line between the physical and the digital world is getting blurred day by day, and the metaverse is playing a pivotal role in this, he noted.
“Metaverse advertising offers a whole new landscape for us to help consumers engage with products better and have a highly personalised experience. Companies can efficiently reach a global consumer base for gaming, real-time product testing and purchases.”
According to latest reports, “The primary market for online game makers and gaming hardware may exceed $400 billion in 2024, while opportunities in live entertainment and social media make up the remainder.”
Vivek Kumar Anand, Director – Business and Innovation, DViO Digital, observes that Starverse is a natural progression for Disney and all other entertainment companies to provide an active, immersive, engaging experience.
“What is interesting to note over here is that Disney is planning to leverage sports properties for the starters, which coincides with the launch of the IPL 2023 and is a brilliant move,” he says, adding, “As we know, gaming platforms are already using the metaverse. They are uniquely positioned to be incredibly influential because of the community it has, which is anyway comfortable with the metaverse as technology and using it day in and day out for experiences like multiplayer gaming and virtual avatars.”
Chhangani says OTT platforms would want to target the metaverse for one basic reason – to reach the TG, viz Gen Z and millennials. Decentralization is the key, and organizations would want to soon create their own metaverse environments instead of relying solely on other traditional advertising platforms.
Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology at Blink Digital, says it would be interesting to see how these metaverse platforms are built - if they're just a gimmick or a truly immersive space where users can interact and learn more about their favourite content. “I think if they're able to achieve the latter then it would be a game changer, allowing these platforms to develop new monetary streams while allowing advertisers to really hone in on specific TGs.”
Kothari further said, “The dominance of Gen Zs in the digital sector is crucial for brands to consider for all their marketing efforts, and metaverse is a game-changer with this generation. We, at WRM, have joined hands with Web3 specialists Phyvital, and now have the unique opportunity to tap on this extraordinary technology in the world of advertising.”
Dewang Mulani, Associate Director, Business Development and Planning, MetaForm: the Web 3.0 Agency of the Zoo Media Network, notes that advertisers have a clear opportunity here primarily due to the audience overlap between OTT users and metaverse adopters.
“The post-broadband generation of Gen Z is digitally native and tech-savvy. Estimated to constitute 40% of the workforce by 2030, the quality of their brand experience influences their choice and dictates where their disposable income will be spent. The metaverse has witnessed evident success in engaging this cohort and is thus a perfect fit.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m & Lodestar UM launch weekly podcast 'Generational Zeitgeist'
The series centred on GenZ will feature conversations between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik from Lodestar UM’s strategy team
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 21, 2023 8:46 AM | 2 min read
e4m collaborates with Lodestar UM, one of India’s leading media agencies and a part of the Mediabrands India network, to create “Generational Zeitgeist” – a six-part Podcast Series that peaks into Indian Gen Zers’ mindset.
Based on multiple sources of learning including a three-part pan-India study with 1100+ GenZ respondents, Generational Zeitgeist podcast series covers a wide range of topics.
Each episode is a conversation between Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, and Kulanath Kaushik, one of the contributors to the study from Lodestar UM’s strategy team.
About the first episode
In this 1st podcast, Lodestar UM CEO Aditi Mishra and Strategy Team Member Kulanath Kaushik discuss 5 key aspects about the GenZ which stood out during the research.
GenZs, who are surprisingly 'Rooted' and are the 'Generation of Action' and can 'See Through the Rhetoric'; having a very 'Balanced Approach' evaluating everything 'Rationally'.
“Unlike the Millennials, who are digital pioneers, GenZs are digital natives raised during a global financial crisis and coming of age during a pandemic. GenZs decisions are based more around quality, trust, access, and price, while relatively Millennials prioritize emotional factors like brand coolness and social responsibility,” says Mishra.
GenZs spend more time engaged with media, particularly digital media such as browsing, streaming, and social networking. GenZs are more influenced by personal tech, fashion, and personal care influencers - especially people they know versus celebrities, she noted.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
All businesses are excited about Gen Z: Abhineet Sawa, Snapmint
Sawa, the Co-founder of Snapmint, lets us in on the BNPL platform's unique proposition, empowering customers to buy commodities with a hassle-free EMI option
By Tanzila Shaikh | Feb 20, 2023 5:14 PM | 4 min read
Generation Z, popularly known as Gen-Z, has been giving sleepless nights marketeers across categories and dynamics. Given their unusual preferences and unpredictable nature, brands are confused as to how to cater to this segment. That being said, Gen Zs are the new power purchasers with more disposable income to buy luxury and electronic products, making them impossible to ignore.
“The Gen-Z segment is what everyone wants to appeal to,” says Abhineet Sawa, the Co-Founder of Snapmint, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform for a hassle-free EMI purchase using minimum documentation and leveraging on technology. The Mumbai-based fintech platform has recently raised a total of US $21 million in equity and debt as a part of its latest fundraising round.
In an exclusive conversation with e4m, Sawa talks about the objective behind the platform's launch, its marketing strategies and, of course, appealing to the Gen Z population.
Edited excerpts below:
There are many BNPL platforms in the market. How does Snapmint stand out?
In 2016, my co-founders and I were running an ad tech company. The objective was to run campaigns for different brands and generate ROI from the campaigns. One of our clients was a fintech company offering EMI. However, we noted that the campaign was a huge hit and people were adding a lot of products to the cart but there was no increase in transaction, despite the EMI option.
That was the one thing that intrigued us and when we interviewed a lot of people we got to know that customers are in need of installment base financing. Even if the purchase is based on installment, few customers have credit cards or EMI access. Today there are 550 Million PAN card holders in the country but only 30 million citizens have credit cards another 20 Million have EMI-based debit cards.
While on popular e-commerce platforms, we see that there is an EMI option, we think it's there for everyone, but it's not there for roughly 500 million Indians. Even if it is there, it is only for high-value purchases not for smaller purchases like for smartwatches or other electronic devices. That's where we decided to come up with Snapmint.
How are you cutting through the clutter amongst legacy brands in terms of service?
EMI has been there in India, and a lot of banks provide this kind of service. In offline stores, you will find these kinds of services. Every successful player has found the niche where they have made the channel and the category work. Think of the gen-z segment. They are not buying a TV or a fridge but are buying accessories, clothing, smart gadgets, and travel. A lot of it is happening online.
We have enabled these 550 million consumers without any account with Snapmint or credit score to go to any of the online players and avail of an installment option at the merchant's platform. It is on 0% interest. And this is how we are cutting through the clutter.
How do you keep track of the EMI without structured paperwork?
Technology is at the heart of it. Customers don't want too many complicated steps, so we have built an elaborate tech system that is integrated with the merchant and they share a lot of information with us. We have an NBFC license of our own, and with respect to the guidelines of RBI, we have access to the KYC database. This is how we keep a track of payments and customers.
On what channels are the Snapmint services available?
We have two sets of channels. One is the website of the D2C platforms where we give installments. We have 350 merchants on board with us. The other is our own app where we have many categories; the electronic category is the most popular one. We will soon be launching travel as well.
How does your market segment look like?
A lot of our businesses, 70% of it, come from non-metro locations from the gen-z segment. A whopping 90% of our customers are below the age of 30. All the businesses are excited about Gen Z, whom everyone wants to appeal to.
Can you tell us about your advertising budget and marketing strategies?
First is of course the brands we have integrated. They prominently promote Snapmint on their websites, and they actively mention Snapmint in their transactions and campaigns. One of our partners, Cashify mentioned us in their radio campaign.
Second, is Google and Facebook ad campaigns. 20-30% of consumers come from Facebook or from Google campaigns. With the raised Fund, we plan to invest more in marketing the platform.
Do you promote brands on your platform?
Yes, we do. Brands give us more margins to acquire customers and then we invest those higher margins in marketing campaigns or the credit we give to customers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Are digital news publishers losing mobile traffic?
Drop in data & news consumption, decline in sales of mobile phones and flattening of internet growth cited as prime reasons
By Kanchan Srivastava | Feb 20, 2023 9:08 AM | 5 min read
Digital news publishers in India may have lost 20-40 per cent of their mobile traffic over the past few months due to a range of reasons, even as the AI-enabled chatbots are yet to become mainstream.
A drop in sales of mobile phones, decline in data consumption, muted internet growth and a drop in news consumption are cited as prime reasons behind the dwindling referral traffic coming to news websites.
“Many big publishers have lost 20 per cent to 40 per cent of mobile traffic in the past few months. Possible reasons behind this drop could be a 10 per cent decline in smartphone shipments in 2022. Besides, the internet and broadband user base in India is not growing anymore,” head of a digital publication told e4m, requesting anonymity.
“The drop was significant in the last two months,” says a Hindi news channel head.
Listed media houses are not willing to come on record.
“They don’t want to talk about it publicly as they have to show to the investors that their digital platforms are doing well,” a regional publisher claimed. The Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) didn’t respond to queries in this regard despite several requests.
This has come as a double blow for many media houses, especially the newspapers, which had lost a big share of ad revenue during the pandemic and are yet to bounce back to the pre-Covid levels. The entry of AI-chatbots launched by Microsoft and Google is likely to further dent their referral traffic diverted to them through Search, E4m has reported earlier.
Depending on the publisher, mobile accounts for 70 to 90 per cent of traffic to news websites. Their share in ad revenue is mostly in the same ratio though desktop traffic gets a bit higher revenue, industry leaders say.
A senior leader said, “Ad revenue share of the desktop is usually 5 per cent more than the mobile phone. So if desktop has 30 per cent traffic for a given publisher, then it will have about 35 per cent of revenue share.”
While news websites do get direct traffic from dedicated readers, most of it comes via Google Search. Google alone pocketed Rs 25,000 crore of ad revenue in India in FY22, a portion of which is shared with digital publishers.
Inflation
India smartphone market declined by 10% in 2022 to 144 million units, according to the International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. This is the lowest figure since 2019, with a 10% decline YoY (year-over-year).
The last quarter was particularly bad when shipments declined 27% YoY to 30 million units. Steep rise in the cost of mobile phones due to inflation is being blamed for the dwindling demand.
“The ASP (average selling price) hit a record US$224, rising 18% YoY in 2022. The entry-level segment (sub-US$150) shrank to 46% of the market, down from 54% a year ago. The dearth of new launches in this critical mass segment was a barrier for new smartphone users, thus limiting the overall market’s growth,” Upasana Joshi, Research Manager, Client Devices, IDC India, said in a statement.
A TV channel executive said, “While the low income group is not able to buy smartphones due to inflation and economic constraints, those who have the phones are not consuming content the way they used to during the pandemic as businesses and schools are open now.”
Internet growth also appears to have stalled in India which boasts the world's second largest mobile phone market. In October 2022, the country's telecom regulator TRAI counted 790 million wireless broadband subscribers. That was barely a million more subscribers than what it recorded in August 2021. Growth in mobile internet subscribers has now slipped to 4% from scorching double digits between 2016 and 2020.
The fallout -- the number of people using broadband has hovered at the same level for two years now. The numbers using it for social media, video or entertainment has stalled at about 485 million, according to Comscore data.
News consumption hit
News domain itself is under pressure as news consumption is dwindling gradually. “Cases of horrific crimes and hate dominate the current discourse. Most of the mobile users are fed up with such content and have stopped surfing the news websites leading to over 30 per cent decline in mobile traffic to news sites,” a leading news channel head told e4m.
Another channel head admitted, “News gets less priority than entertainment and social media now. Besides, OTT and gaming apps consumption growth has accelerated over the past few years which has resulted in more walled garden surfing and hence impacted the web traffic of news sites.”
Availability of Google Search in regional languages also affected the traffic of leading English and Hindi news outlets, a senior executive of a leading media company said.
Regional push to narrow the losses?
To expand their reach among mobile-first consumers in regional markets, leading publishers like HT and Indian Express have started launching the language editions of their news websites, an industry leader said.
HT Media Group launched four digital news platforms – HT Bangla, HT Marathi, HT Kannada, HT Tamil and HT Telugu in 2022. Indian Express Group has also launched regional language websites in Gujarati, Bangla, Malayalam and Tamil last year.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
The re-emergence of contextual targeting in digital marketing
Today’s edition of e4m TechTalk has Nitin Gupta, Founder and CEO, Xapads Media, writing on the importance of utilising keyword context
By Nitin Gupta | Feb 20, 2023 8:50 AM | 3 min read
Up till a few years ago, all buzz was around keywords. When brands did a campaign that came on Google search, as the basic go-to for any marketer, they knew that they had to use keywords for the campaign around their product or service for it to appear across websites and mobile devices. Indeed, Google’s Adwords was arguably the first contextual advertising network, its algorithms targeting consumers based on the context of certain keywords they use, and displaying advertising relevant to the same.
While earlier the focus was around the positive or negative context of the keywords and ads were shown accordingly. That has now significantly changed, not least because words can be used in myriad ways. If we just take shot as an example, it can be used to mean a vaccine shot (which has become very significant of late) or a gunshot, and there are many examples of such keywords with multiple meanings, thereby making the context of the keywords ever more important.
Technology players like Xapads Media, and others, have built our own Artificial Intelligence tools to read all the content of websites and mobile applications on a real-time basis, understand its context and only then display those ads, which make sense at that time and space.
And while earlier this was text-based, contextual advertising has evolved and advertisers want to utilize it in video and image formats as well. For instance, where a publisher like Times of India has its gallery of images and videos, brands want to understand the content and context that can be seen in them and use that as a means of determining where they want their ads positioned.
Technology is moving rapidly, and companies like Xapads are creating tools that will enable us to run ads before videos, based on the context of the videos. We have recently started a campaign for a Middle Eastern market where, during the Ramadan period, we’ll be running content on the canvas only when the video is on Ramadan.
So, while earlier it had to be done manually, today’s contextual ad technologies understand what kind of videos are being played on different publishers and the tools will then showcase advertisements accordingly.
This technology makes all the sense in the coming years. The cookieless-future promised to us, when cookies will be phased out by the end of this year, means that one of the biggest tools used by advertisers to target and re-target consumers will be gone. And companies like ours are finding ways around that, as once cookies are no longer there, there will be no option except to target ads based on the context of the content.
We built our first AI-model in 2019, and we work with over 75,000 publishers, who reach out to more than 1.5 billion people globally, meaning we are helping cater to close to 20 per cent of the world’s population. Over time we have built up huge databases based on the information coming on our platforms, our partners’ platforms as well as the OEMs that we work with, and we have built our data sets around that.
We have used those terabytes of data to help inform the AI with predictive analysis on how a particular user will behave with a brand, using different signals around a user’s data, including likes, dislikes, demographics, and other indicators to help understand which individual is more likely to convert to which brand.
And that is why contextual advertising is coming to the fore again, as the AI tools that marketers have developed and are developing is understanding content, and the context of that content to help advertisers reach out to the most relevant consumer to them.
(As told to Shantanu David)
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube