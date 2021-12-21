Voot Head-Sales Strategy & Agency Business Samir Karpe calls it quits

Prior to Voot, Karpe had spent almost six years at Radio Mirchi where he managed key client accounts

Voot Head Sales Strategy & Agency Business Samir Karpe has called it quits after spending almost 5.6 years at the media conglomerate. At Voot, he was tasked with managing the sales strategy.

"After over 5 years, it is time for me to move on from Voot! I am #grateful to the entire team at Voot! I have had a fulfilling and rewarding journey! Leaving behind my ID card but taking with me a whole bunch of friends and mentors," Kapre said in a LinkedIn post.



He had joined Voot in July 2016 as Senior Manager and rose to become the Head Sales Strategy & Agency Business in June this year. Prior to Voot, he had spent almost six years at Radio Mirchi where he managed key client accounts.

