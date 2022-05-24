Viacom18 appoints Rakesh Jha as VP - Creative Services for sports

Viacom18 has roped in Rakesh Jha as Vice President - Creative Services for the sports business. He joins Viacom18 from Star Sports where he was AVP, Broadcast Design.



"I am excited to share the news that I am starting my new inning with Viacom18 as Vice President – Creative for Sports Business (Sports18). I look forward to extending the design innovation that I have been able to do at Star Sports during my nine years of engagement. I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to thank everyone at Star Sports for the guidance and support they have provided throughout my journey at Star Sports," Jha said in a LinkedIn post.

Jha is a Creative Director with over 20 years of experience in leading a diverse creative team and delivering quality design while managing multiple projects simultaneously.

He is an expert in brand building, broadcast design, virtual & hard set design, and in-depth technical knowledge with a strong understanding of industry trends and creative tools and software.

At Star Sports, he led the design team responsible for cutting-edge design and bringing innovations for all the marque events such as IPL, Cricket World Cup, Pro Kabaddi League, Badminton League, and Hockey India League. Before Star Sports, he worked with CNBC-TV18 for almost 10 years as the head of the graphics team.

