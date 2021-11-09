Veteran investor Srinivasan V joins Bookingjini

Bookingjini, a hospitality-focused SaaS platform ropes in Srinivasan V as Board of Directors to step up its presence in the international tourism market. With the travel sector booming once again, and international borders opening up, industries across the world are functioning in full capacity and making strides to innovate their services and offerings. Under Srinivasan’s aegis and with the help of his extensive experience, BookingJini plans on leveraging the market boom to build its presence in the international travel forum.

As an IIT-Chennai and IIM-A alumnus, a seasoned investor, and the former CEO of several multinationals, Srinivasan, brings in the trifecta of education, experience, and implementation, which will be key to BookingJini’s global expansion. He will play a vital role in developing global strategies, overseeing international operations, and taking key decisions to fortify the company’s presence across the world.

Commenting on the new role, Srinivasan V said, “BookingJini is simplifying bookings and retention for hotels across the world. Hotels today know how to attract guests, but with a seamless interface, BookingJini ensures that they convert them into loyal clientele. This is a simple yet unique approach to digitizing hotel booking and taking it to international frontiers will be an exciting journey”.

Sibasish Mishra, Founder and CEO stated, “Our solution is divided into 4 different domains, which means, we have four different avenues to consider before embarking on an expansion journey. Srinivasan’s decades worth of experience will help us see our vision clearly and chart our pathway more strategically to get the best of the current market.”

