Kenya Tourism Board unveils the multiple facets of the country in new global campaign

Kenya has introduced the latest tourism attraction campaign to increase destination awareness whose travel is now back on track after recovery from the covid-19 pandemic. Through the destination marketer, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) Kenya has unveiled its global marketing campaign – ‘The Real Deal’ that will carry vivid visuals across key digital platforms to maximize reach and destination awareness and accelerate Indian arrivals in Kenya in the upcoming years.



The Real Deal campaign has been conceptualized to exhibit the multiple facets of destination Kenya and spread awareness of its latest tourism products and experiences through promoting on-chosen OTT platforms PAN India, Theatre screens and digital billboards across select areas in Delhi and Mumbai. To ensure the campaign’s holistic reach while also driving conversions, KTB has also collaborated with Kenya Airways and five leading tour operators including Thomas Cook, SOTC, Yatra, Make My Trip and Ease My Trip.



The partners will be influential in promoting Kenya through varied packages and discounted airfares, which will be communicated across their websites and social media pages. This will be with an aim to redirect the interested travelers to the landing page from which they can plan their upcoming travel to Kenya. Collectively, the partners and their respective platforms will be instrumental in executing the campaign and positioning Kenya as ‘The Real Deal’ amongst holidaying destination.



India is ranked fifth as a source market following USA, Uganda, UK and Tanzania. Kenya has recorded consistent footfalls from the India market even during the past two years owing to multiple favorable reasons including – direct flight connectivity from Mumbai, ease in visa application, flexible COVID-19 entry-exit rule while maintaining health and safety measures and lastly the destination’s array of adventurous activities and unique cultural attractions.



Since January 2022 to October 2022, Kenya has witnessed 924,303 tourist arrivals out of which Indian arrivals were 55,761. Provided the positive numbers and India as an exponentially growing market for outbound tourism, KTB aims to capitalize on the luxury and family segments and direct the traffic to Kenya by establishing it as an ideal long-haul holiday destination.

KTB CEO Dr. Betty Radier, expressed, her confidence in the campaign stating that India was one of the key destinations showing great promise in the recovery of tourism in Kenya and that the campaign will give impetus to the existing interest amongst Indian travelers on the destination. “India was one of the most hit countries by Covid-19, especially the delta virus that said, they have critical steps that create confidence to travel, for example they are the country with the most vaccinated people. We chose India for the launch because of the immense potential as a key source market and also the fact that Indians love our products, from Safari to Beach and also adventure,”



Said Dr. Radier Adding to it, Neeti Sharma, Director, Intrepid Marketing & Communications, said, “Kenya as a destination is brimming with aspirational quotient owing to its gamut of once-in-a-lifetime and authentic experiences. ‘The Real Deal’ campaign is a true expression of Kenya’s vast canvas, and we are certain that the strategic activations across media channels along with the efforts of our key partners, will tempt the travelers and result in accelerated rate of arrivals.” ‘The Real Deal’ campaign has been executed in the USA and UK markets and has been successful in positioning Kenya and driving footfalls to the magical destination.

