VerSe Innovation appoints Sandip Basu as Group CFO

VerSe Innovation, India’s local language technology platform appoints Sandip Basu as its Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Sandip is a deeply experienced business leader who over the past 30 years has led and built several businesses as a CEO and Group CFO. He has built high-performing teams holding them to the highest standards of operational excellence and compliance. In his role as Group CFO, Sandip will work towards creating a world-class finance function and team aligned with VerSe’s strategic objectives and vision.

Sandip’s appointment to an expanding leadership team at VerSe Innovation comes at a time where the unicorn is looking at an aggressive monetization strategy, expansion plans around its family of apps and extending its broad-based tech platforms across other international geographies to serve unmet content needs of local language audiences globally.

Sandip is a seasoned business leader and has worked with several distinguished firms like Bharti Telecom Limited, Fascel Limited, BPL Mobile Group, XCEL Telecom, Loop Mobile and Loop Telecom in the capacities of a CEO, MD and CFO. Sandip also founded Wise Apps which helped with virtual assurance and warranty products for electronic gadgets. He has worked on greenfield projects in sunrise industries with promoters and founders and has built compliance mechanisms to protect organizational and stakeholder interests. Sandip’s key financial domain knowledge and functional expertise have also gained him several opportunities to work closely and manage end to end engagements with key stakeholders like investors, shareholders, board and committee members, lenders, and various regulatory and statutory bodies. He is a Chartered and Cost Accountant by qualification.

Sandip Basu in his new role as Group CFO, VerSe Innovation, said, “I am humbled to start a new year, in a new role, with a new challenge to steer India’s largest content tech platform in its mission to bridge the digital divide. And with the explosion of digitisation, the scope has only just widened, and reality seems much closer. Having been an entrepreneur myself in the later part of my career, I appreciate the opportunity and responsibility as Group CFO to streamline the organization’s internal systems and processes and look forward to creating a world-class finance team at VerSe. Viru and Umang are exceptional professional founders with enviable track records in their respective journeys and I look forward to working with them, as we aim to transform VerSe into a massively impactful company.”

Welcoming Sandip to VerSe Innovation, Founders Virendra Gupta and Umang Bedi said, “The past year has witnessed VerSe Innovation scale newer heights with tremendous growth and investments – a validation of our vision, our commitment and all our hard work. In Sandip we have found a trusted ally and we are secure in his ability to responsibly scale the business while strengthening stakeholder relationships under his stewardship. An accomplished leader, Sandip has had a ringside view of the evolution of the communication and technology landscape in India. There is nobody better suited for this role, in terms of experience, wisdom and foresight to reinforce and scale the platform, meeting global standards and turning it into a worldwide play.”

