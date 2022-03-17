Twitter elevates Preetha Athrey as Director-Global Business Marketing APAC

Disha Goenka, who was previously heading the APAC role, is now taking on a Global role leading Regional Business Marketing teams

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 17, 2022 3:14 PM
twitter

Twitter today announced two important elevations.  Preetha Athrey, Head of Marketing at Twitter India, has been appointed as Director Global Business Marketing APAC. 

Also, Disha Goenka, who was previously heading the APAC role, is now taking on a global role leading Regional Business Marketing teams overseeing marketing strategies across Asia, Latin America, Europe, and North America.

Sharing the news on twitter, Athrey wrote, “I am truly honoured to lead the amazingly creative and enthusiastic Global Business Marketing team across APAC - full of energy, zest and who make work fun every day! We will continue to amplify the best of Twitter to activate our customers through inspiration and education.”

 

 

Goenka too shared the news on twitter.

“My journey @Twitter takes me to an exciting global role as Head of Regional Business Marketing teams across Asia, Latin America, Europe and North America. I'm honored to lead this all-star team and excited for all the work we'll be doing to serve our customers.

 

