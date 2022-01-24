toothsi names Vishwanath Shetty as Vice-President of Brand Partnerships

toothsi, a D2C start-up offering smile makeover products and services, has appointed Vishwanath Shetty as its new Vice-President of Brand Partnerships.

“With more than 15 years of experience in IP/Branded Content Sales across media, advertising and martech, Shetty will lead the newly-formed partnership development team. The team was created to optimise the information flow and develop new initiatives with partners across the marketing and advertising ecosystem,” the company said.

“At toothsi, we are proud of the long-term value exchange we have developed with our partners. Nurturing these partnerships and integrating new ones is a significant concept of our mission in a fast-evolving technology, said, Arpi Mehta, Co-Founder and CEO, toothsi.

“Shetty's strong cross-functional expertise and dynamic leadership style will guide our new partnership development team to even higher levels of excellence in serving our clients.”

“Before joining toothsi, Shetty was Vice-President, Head of Sales & Brand Solutions at Pocket Aces, where he was instrumental in building and growing its business and advertising partnerships team. For Filtercopy, Dice Media, Gobble, Jambo, Nutshell, and Loco esports gaming apps, he strategized the revenue model and increased year-on-year revenue by introducing newer content formats. He has also served as Region Head – Brand Content (W&S) at The Walt Disney Company, where he was instrumental in strategizing high-profit revenue model for youth cluster in Media Networks by creating marquee intellectual properties such as Girl in the City Season 1-3 and The Trip season 1-2, that amplified business growth in 2015-16 and 2017,” the company added.

Vishwanath Shetty said “toothsi continues to expand its business and competence in delivering clients with high-quality products and services. Our efforts to build partnerships will strengthen our position, allowing us to integrate strategic objectives that create mutual value for brand marketing strategies that involve our partners. I'm thrilled to join the toothsi team at this pertinent juncture in their development and to collaborate with a brilliant set of people across the company.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)