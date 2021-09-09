Toonz Media Group taps former ZEEL executive Mukund Cairae as President
In his new role, Cairae will set up and grow the video distribution business in the linear as well as on demand products vertical
Former ZEEL Chief Operating Officer — International Business Mukund Cairae has joined Kerala-headquartered Toonz Media Group as President. In his new role, Cairae will set up and grow the video distribution business in the linear as well as on demand products vertical.
Toonz Media Group specialises in high-quality content creation, production, distribution, digital media exploitation, licensing & merchandising, gaming, AR / VR & other emerging technologies and animation academics.
