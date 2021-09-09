Toonz Media Group taps former ZEEL executive Mukund Cairae as President

In his new role, Cairae will set up and grow the video distribution business in the linear as well as on demand products vertical

Former ZEEL Chief Operating Officer — International Business Mukund Cairae has joined Kerala-headquartered Toonz Media Group as President. In his new role, Cairae will set up and grow the video distribution business in the linear as well as on demand products vertical.

In April, Cairae had exited ZEEL after spending almost 17 years at the media conglomerate. He had assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer — International Business in April 2019 and remained in this role till April 2021.

Cairae joined ZEEL in 2004 from Videocon Consumer Durables, where he was General Manager of the Sales & Distribution vertical. Prior to Videocon, he worked at Kotak Life and Amadeus India in sales and marketing roles.

Toonz Media Group specialises in high-quality content creation, production, distribution, digital media exploitation, licensing & merchandising, gaming, AR / VR & other emerging technologies and animation academics.

